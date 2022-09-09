V12 Marketing Bets On The Metaverse

CONCORD, N.H., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, has just announced the live beta of their fully-operational office space in the virtual reality world of VRChat.

The V12 Marketing team recently designed and developed a virtual office for their agency, where they can attend meetings, work creatively, host events, and more.

V12 Marketing, VR Office Inside V12 Marketing, VR Office Outside

Additionally, V12 Marketing has incorporated the popular cross-game avatar platform, Ready Player Me, to create custom avatars for the team.

After a recent visit to Nissan Crossing, a virtual car dealership designed and developed by Nissan in VRChat, the team at V12 Marketing believes virtual reality will allow brands and creators to build engaging and meaningful experiences for their audiences.

Mike Visconti, founder of V12 Marketing, has said, "Our team is really energized about the unique opportunities technologies such as virtual and augmented reality present to brands and businesses of all sizes. We think VR/AR tech will be more relevant to more people and brands in a lot of ways. It won't happen overnight, but it will happen."

In addition to these recent developments, V12 Marketing has also announced plans to provide services related to virtual reality to their clients. Examples include: custom virtual environment and product development, digital advertising placement, influencer marketing, strategic consultation, and more.

To learn more about V12 Marketing, visit here:

https://v12marketing.com

CONTACT:

Alex Saito

Account Executive

V12 Marketing

866.243.9023

[email protected]

https://v12marketing.com

SOURCE V12 Marketing