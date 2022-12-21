V12 Marketing Celebrates the New Year with New Transparency Initiatives

CONCORD, N.H., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, announced a series of efforts to enhance transparency initiatives at V12 Marketing.

V12 Marketing has provided several new resources to align with its transparency initiative. For example, a comprehensive Marketing Glossary , an updated Marketing Insights Newsletter , and supplemental resources in the V12 Marketing Insights Blog .

Mike Visconti, Founder of V12 Marketing says, "Transparency is a crucial element to any long-term business relationship. Our team believes that when our clients are able to access information and resources about their projects, everyone is more likely to benefit."

Additionally, V12 Marketing has announced several job openings for their growing team. These include positions in Web Development and Marketing. Visconti has also said, "Some of the 2023 marketing trends we are looking forward to include areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual & Augmented Reality, and Automation."

Going into the new year the team at V12 Marketing is looking forward to continuing to implement these emerging technologies and continuing to provide a wide selection of creative and technical solutions for their clients.

The services provided by V12 Marketing are enhanced with transparency-focused tools such as Slack, Asana, and Airtable as well as advanced proprietary reporting and dashboard tools, which help their team organize and deliver results.

Visconti has also said, "Many business owners and professionals are setting New Years Resolutions for themselves and their businesses. V12 Marketing is offering free trials and consultations for new clients for the first quarter of 2023 to help them make their goals happen."

