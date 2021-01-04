V12 Marketing Drives Growth for Businesses with New Partnership

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Marketing, has announced an exclusive content development and advertising partnership with Concord-based news outlet, the Concord Sentinel.

This partnership enables V12 Marketing clients access to brand interview-style articles, placement in the Concord Sentinel Business Directory, unrestricted access and preferential treatment when running digital advertising campaigns.

Concord Sentinel Logo

"It's a big deal for businesses to have this type of instant access," says V12 Marketing Creative Director, Mike Visconti. "Businesses covered in articles by the Concord Sentinel also have the added benefits of a boost in search engine optimization, great content for social media and newsletters, and enhanced methods of connecting with a hyper-local audience. And, it's all very affordable."

Typically, marketing agencies have significant difficulty getting native and curated content placed with local news outlets, and even then, it can be expensive.

As a full-service agency, V12 Marketing assists clients with businesses of all sizes and verticals to build their brand using their design, growth, development, and support solutions. This partnership fits right in with the rest of V12 Marketing's efforts to grow their clients' businesses.

Going forward, the two Concord-based businesses plan to collaborate on additional content marketing and advertising programs for local businesses.

