V2 Jets Appoints Alden Lebov and Andrew Hauptman as Managing Partners

Leadership expansion supports continued growth and a more strategic, client-focused private aviation experience.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Jets, a private aviation brokerage known for its advisory-driven approach to private travel, announced the appointment of Alden Lebov and Andrew Hauptman as Managing Partners.

The appointments reflect the company's continued growth and focus on building a more structured and scalable platform.

Andrew Hauptman (left) and Alden Lebov (right)

In their roles as Managing Partners, Lebov and Hauptman will help guide firm-wide strategy, strengthen operational performance, and support the expansion of V2 Jets' core offerings, including the recently introduced V2 Vault and Obsidian Membership programs.

"Alden and Drew have been instrumental in shaping how we operate and how we serve our clients," said Steven Rosenzweig, Co-founder of V2 Jets. "Their elevation to Managing Partners reflects both their leadership and the direction we are taking the business as we continue to grow."

Both Lebov and Hauptman have played a key role in developing V2 Jets' approach to private aviation, centered on thoughtful planning, operational discipline, and long-term client relationships.

"Private aviation is not just about access to aircraft. It is about making the right decisions under pressure," said Lebov. "Our focus has always been on helping clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence."

Hauptman added, "As demand for private aviation continues to evolve, consistency and reliability matter more than ever. This role allows us to further build a platform that clients can depend on, not just for a single trip, but across all their aviation needs."

The leadership expansion comes as more clients turn to private aviation for greater flexibility, control, and certainty in travel, and seek partners who can deliver more than transactional booking support.

About V2 Jets

V2 Jets is a private aviation firm providing tailored flight solutions without membership fees or upfront commitments. With access to a global network of aircraft and a focus on advisory-led service, V2 Jets delivers efficient, flexible, and reliable private travel solutions for individuals and organizations worldwide.

Media Contact

Sam Steinfink

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.v2jets.com/

SOURCE V2 Jets