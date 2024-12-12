V2 Strategic Advisors Bolsters Management & Technology Consulting Practice with the Promotion of Delivery Leadership Team Members

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Strategic Advisors, a leading management and technology consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions, announced the strategic promotions of Stephanie Gerst to Vice President of Consulting & Client Success and Joe Hooper to Senior Vice President of Architecture, Data & Analytics. These leadership appointments are part of V2's ongoing efforts to maintain its position as one of the top enterprise-proven boutique consultancy in the North American Salesforce ecosystem.

V2's CEO, John Tanner, said, "With the always-evolving nature of Salesforce's solution offerings, including the introduction of Data Cloud and Agentforce, and the evolution of high-growth Clouds in the areas of Marketing, Analytics, and CPQ/Middle Office, V2 needed a delivery leadership team who could continue elevating our customer experience through innovation, a commitment to excellence, and people leadership skills. With their longstanding successful tenures at V2 and unparalleled results in both delighting clients and building the respect of their peers, promoting Stephanie and Joe to lead our Delivery organization was a natural choice. 2024 has been a resounding success with clients under their leadership, and we are well-prepared for a record year of growth heading into 2025." Tanner continued, "Stephanie and Joe bring different perspectives and capabilities to the V2 experience, which makes them an incredible team to run our Delivery organization. They share the same commitment to V2's core values, rigorous approach to consulting, and commitment to teamwork that has always been at the foundation of V2's success. I am thrilled to have them lead V2 through the next phase of the firm's growth."

Gerst and Hooper are equally as excited about their opportunity to lead V2's Delivery organization. Gerst stated, "Having started my journey with V2 and Salesforce as a customer in 2007 before joining the firm over a decade ago, I've had the privilege of experiencing world-class consulting from both sides of the equation. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Joe to lead Delivery and leverage everything I've learned with V2 in the last decade to grow our team and continue to provide phenomenal consulting experiences for our clients." Hooper commented, "I'm grateful to take on this expanded role at V2, a company that has provided me amazing opportunities to learn and grow while delivering outstanding work over the past ten years. As the Salesforce ecosystem evolves, I look forward to guiding our team in developing and deploying cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals."

A Culture of Long-Term Career Development and Growth

Both Stephanie and Joe's promotions are a testament to V2's growth mindset work environment and its commitment to fostering long-term career growth. Gerst, who joined V2 in 2014, has consistently demonstrated her ability to deliver results across multiple roles including enterprise program management, process & change consulting, solution engineering, and managed services. Hooper, who started his tenure with V2 as a consultant in 2015, has risen through the ranks due to his strong technical knowledge and thought leadership across architecture, data, analytics, and integrations.

"At V2, we are proud of the long-tenured careers that many of our employees have built here," said Lenka Lechmanova, COO of V2. "Stephanie and Joe's promotions reflect the core values we hold dear—collaboration, commitment to excellence, and continuous growth. Their leadership will be critical as we continue to scale our digital transformation service offerings across industries and Salesforce Clouds."

Expanding the Vision for the Future

With these leadership appointments, V2 is further positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Following Dreamforce 2024, V2 recognizes the increasing market interest in solutions like Data Cloud and Agentforce and is already developing leading-edge IP to take a prescriptive approach with clients. This focus will complement the firm's existing strengths in Salesforce-based solutions, ensuring that clients continue to have the solutions they need to power their business, as well as drive digital transformation and competitive advantage in an increasingly complex technological landscape.

"At V2, our commitment to innovation will always be at the forefront of what we do," said Tanner. "As we grow, we are also excited to respond to the demand for advanced solutions like Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud. With Stephanie and Joe in these leadership roles, we're confident in our ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions for our clients."

About V2 Strategic Advisors

V2 Strategic Advisors is a global business and management consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations optimize their operations and drive sustainable growth. Leveraging two decades of industry expertise, V2 takes a holistic approach to transformation, focusing first on business processes, people, and data to identify efficiencies and maximize impact. While Salesforce and its suite of tools are a critical part of our solutions, we see technology as just one component of the broader strategy. Our team partners closely with clients—particularly those in media, retail, communications, and technology industries—to unlock potential, streamline operations, and empower their teams to achieve more with less. Headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, V2 serves clients worldwide, delivering results-driven consulting from strategy to implementation.

