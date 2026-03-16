V2X and Elastic Partner to Strengthen Search and Agentic Analytics Across Government Mission Workflows

RESTON, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announced a strategic collaboration with Elastic to accelerate search and analytics capabilities to better support joint government, defense, and intelligence community customers' missions.

V2X is working with Elastic to integrate its industry-leading search and analytics capabilities to better meet stringent government and national security standards. By combining their expertise, the two companies will provide government and commercial organizations with faster access to critical information and improved decision-making while fully supporting demanding security and compliance mandates.

V2X and Elastic are driving advancements across key mission functions, including:

Multi-source data analysis: Through Elasticsearch, V2X is rapidly indexing, searching, and analyzing vast quantities of structured and unstructured data to generate actionable intelligence in real-time.

Through Elasticsearch, V2X is rapidly indexing, searching, and analyzing vast quantities of structured and unstructured data to generate actionable intelligence in real-time. Optimized logistics and sustainment: Leveraging enhanced search visibility to improve supply chain tracking, predictive maintenance, and asset management.

Leveraging enhanced search visibility to improve supply chain tracking, predictive maintenance, and asset management. Cyber and operational resilience: Detecting risks and anomalies faster through intelligent event correlation and data monitoring.

"Our partnership with Elastic allows V2X to embed world-class data search and analytics capabilities into our own workflows while also elevating what we can deliver for our customers," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "By utilizing Elasticsearch and Elastic Agent Builder, we can quickly surface mission-critical insights and improve security across the full lifecycle of government and defense operations."

"Government missions depend on the ability to unify and interrogate vast volumes of structured and unstructured data," said Chris Townsend, Global Vice President of Public Sector at Elastic. "By combining Elasticsearch with Elastic Agent Builder, V2X can surface actionable insight faster and strengthen decision-making across complex operational environments."

V2X partners with industry leading technology providers like Elastic to expand its leadership in data-enabled mission solutions and accelerate digital transformation across all domains.

Disclaimer

Capabilities described are subject to applicable contractual authorizations and accreditation processes.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.



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SOURCE V2X, Inc.