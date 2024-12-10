V2X and Parsons Establish Joint Venture to Pursue National Science Foundation Antarctica Contract

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc., (NYSE: VVX) is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) in pursuit of the National Science Foundation Antarctica Science and Engineering Support Contract (ASESC) with an $8 billion ceiling value. The newly formed joint venture, named Polar Science Alliance (PSA), is a wholly dedicated entity which will enable world class scientific research support services for the United States Antarctic Program (USAP) over the next two decades.

Polar Science Alliance

For over six decades, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has maintained a vital U.S. presence in Antarctica, conducting extensive research on the continent and its ecosystems. The NSF's endeavors seek to comprehend Antarctica's influence on global processes like climate change and leverage the unique features of the region for scientific studies that are unparalleled elsewhere. Under the ASESC, the NSF oversees all U.S. scientific research activities and logistical operations in Antarctica and aboard vessels in the Southern Ocean through the USAP, which stands as one of the largest scientific research programs in the Antarctic region.

"V2X and Parsons have united to form a powerhouse team equipped to provide unmatched support to the NSF and support the USAP in its scientific research initiatives in Antarctica," said Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Mission Support at V2X. "With work from the Arctic U.S. Space Force base to the West-central Pacific Ocean U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll, V2X is the top tier mission critical support services provider of choice for any geographical and geopolitical environment in the world."

V2X brings over a decade of experience in large-scale polar operations and logistics expertise and was recently awarded the follow-on option ten year period, supporting the multibillion-dollar U.S. Space Force, Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. V2X boasts decades of expertise in science support services. Leveraging industry-leading best practices and insights gleaned from a diverse portfolio of global programs in remote, challenging, and austere environments, V2X maximizes operational efficiency across all phases of mission execution, catering to the needs of government clients globally for the past 80 years.

"PSA stands ready to bring the experience and resources of its parent companies, Parsons and V2X, to the world-class United States Antarctic Program," added Jon Moretta, President, Engineered Systems for Parsons. "Parsons brings years of experience in polar operations to this joint venture, including work as the modernization designer and builder on the Antarctica Infrastructure Modernization for Science Project. We're proud to team with V2X for the opportunity to be NSF's USAP support services partner in enabling the world-class Antarctic science program."

Parsons is a leader in providing the federal government with solutions to the most complex infrastructure challenges. Parsons has 55 years of successful and proven polar operations experience beginning in 1970 on the North Slope of Alaska. The company's capabilities span program and construction management, engineering and planning, and logistics. As a global solutions provider, Parsons works in all environments, including the freezing temperatures and volcanic rock of Antarctica. The company uses technological innovation and harnesses the potential of artificial intelligence to empower smarter decision-making, drive efficiency, and support clients worldwide across infrastructure, the environment, and national security.

The Polar Science Alliance collectively brings world class capabilities in global logistics, operations and engineering coupled with over 100 years science and research support experience. To learn more about Polar Science Alliance, visit www.polarsciencealliance.com. To learn more about Parsons' federal infrastructure solutions, visit www.parsons.com/federal-infrastructure/. To learn more about V2X and its capabilities, please visit www.goV2X.com.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

SOURCE V2X, Inc.