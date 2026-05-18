V2X Awarded Modernization Contract for Aircraft Survivability Systems

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command to support the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) program, a critical system designed to protect military aircraft from infrared-guided missile threats.

"LAIRCM is a vital capability that enhances aircraft survivability in contested environments," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "We are proud to continue supporting the U.S. Navy with proven expertise in aircraft modification, modernization, and mission system integration that directly contributes to warfighter safety and mission success."

V2X was selected based on its demonstrated experience supporting complex aviation modification programs and is not only continuing this work but expanding its scope. Under the contract, V2X will integrate LAIRCM systems on multiple United States Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft at its modernization and integration center in Crestview, FL.

"Our Crestview modernization and integration center is a strategic differentiator that strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions for missions of today and tomorrow, and is regarded throughout the industry as a C-130 center of excellence after conducting hundreds of C-130 modifications over the past 10 years," said Richard "Vinny" Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X. "The facility features a fully instrumented 8,000-foot runway with easy access for aircraft of all sizes. It also includes multiple high-bay hangars with more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing, production, and assembly space."

This award further reinforces V2X's position as a provider of aircraft modification and survivability solutions for U.S. defense customers.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

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SOURCE V2X, Inc.