V2X Clinches Spot on U.S. Navy's Global Contingency Services Contract for Second Time, Building on Past Success

MCLEAN, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) proudly announces its selection as one of the six prime contractors for the U.S. Navy's Global Contingency Services (GCS) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) III. The contract, valued at up to $2 billion, was awarded by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific in Hawaii, with an expected completion date of September 2032.

This significant contract enables V2X to swiftly provide critical facility support services for a wide range of scenarios, including natural disasters, humanitarian efforts, military actions, and potential service disruptions. With operations spanning various global locations, including remote areas, V2X stands ready to deliver rapid and effective solutions whenever and wherever they are needed most.

Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Global Mission Solutions and Chief Service Delivery and Growth Officer at V2X, expressed pride in the company's ongoing partnership with the Navy, "As a leading provider under GCS MAC II with nearly $300 million in awarded task orders, we are honored to continue our support for the Navy in the third iteration of the GCS MAC. This reaffirms our commitment to providing essential services during times of necessity. V2X has a proven track record of meeting our customers' needs, even in the most challenging environments worldwide."

During the GCS MAC II, which reached its $900 million ceiling reflecting demand for critical support services, V2X showcased its ability to deliver essential services efficiently and effectively. Under this latest contract, V2X remains committed to providing short-notice facility support services and incidental construction.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

SOURCE V2X, Inc.