V2X Cybersecurity Industry Outlook, 2028 - A $3.2 Billion Opportunity - Key Insights and Case Studies

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (OBU and RSU), Form (In-vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, and V2P), Security Type (PKI and Embedded), Connectivity Type, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global V2X cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1%. The market is dominated by major players including ESCRYPT (Germany), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Autotalks (Israel), AUTOCRYPT Co. Ltd. (Korea), and Continental AG (Germany). These companies have strong product portfolios as well as strong distribution networks at the global level.

Parameters such as increase in demand for autonomous mobility, along with significant growth of automotive V2X market are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing sales of electric vehicles, paired with government support for V2X technology will create new opportunities for V2X cybersecurity market.

Key Industry Highlights

V2C segment expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, by communication

North America expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Electric vehicles segment is estimated to be the promising segment in the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period

Research Coverage

The report covers the V2X cybersecurity market, in terms of Unit (On-Board Units, and Roadside Units), Connectivity (DSRC, and Cellular), Communication (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, and V2C), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Security Framework (PKI, and Embedded), Form (In-Vehicle, and External Cloud Services), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engines, and Electric Vehicles), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Software Security, and Cloud Security), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Row). It covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the V2X cybersecurity market ecosystem.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Premium Insights

Increasing Inclination Toward Connected Car Technology and Autonomous Mobility

V2C Estimated to be the Dominant Segment (USD Million)

DSRC to be the Larger Segment (Thousand Units)

ICE Vehicles to Remain the Larger Segment (USD Million)

Embedded to be the Faster-Growing Segment in 2022 (USD Million)

Cloud Security to be the Largest Segment in 2022 (USD Million)

Passenger Cars to Hold the Larger Share, 2022 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

On-Board Units to Have the Larger Share, 2022 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

External Cloud Services to be the Larger Segment, 2022 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Asia-Pacific to be the Largest Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Amount of Data Generated by Vehicles and Increasing Cyberattacks



Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market



Increasing Demand for Semi/Fully Autonomous Driving and Safe Vehicles



Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

Restraints

Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders



Lack of Infrastructure for Proper Functioning of V2X

Opportunities

Increasing Trend of Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technologies Prone to Cyberattacks



Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Need for Keeping Up with Continuous Evolutions in V2X Ecosystem

Case Studies

Pilot Project on San Diego Roadways

Marvell's First 802.11ax Solution for Connected Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Cars

GuardKnox Demonstrated Threat from Hackers

Detecting Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Cyber Threats

Companies Profiled

Aptiv

Atos SE

Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

Autotalks

Capgemini Engineering

Certicom Corp.

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

eScrypt

Green Hills Software

Harman International

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies AG

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Incorporated (Onboard Security, Inc.)

SafeRide Technologies Ltd.

Secunet Security Networks AG

STMicroelectronics

Vector Informatik GmbH

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall V2X cybersecurity market and its subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90fvyt

