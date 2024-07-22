V2X Secures $48.5 Million U.S. Army Contract to Enhance Battlefield Communications with Versatile Gateway Mission Router

V2X, Inc.

Jul 22, 2024, 07:45 ET

MCLEAN, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announces the award of a  $48.5 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army, under the purview of the PEO Soldier portfolio, for the innovative Gateway Mission Router (GMR). The GMR creates a fully converged operational environment on the battlefield for our warfighters by seamlessly integrating information and assured communications across multiple domains. The contract spans four years and underscores V2X's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in support of national defense. 

The GMR represents the pinnacle of rugged and cyber-hardened technology. Designed to facilitate real-time situational awareness, the GMR seamlessly integrates information from diverse sources across multiple domains, creating a fully converged operational environment on the battlefield. Offering platform independence, the GMR is adaptable for deployment across aviation and ground vehicle platforms, ensuring versatility and effectiveness in a variety of operational scenarios.

"V2X's receipt of this contract marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with the U.S. Army," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "Our commitment to innovation and mission excellence enables us to deliver solutions like the Gateway Mission Router that enhance mission effectiveness and support our nation's defense objectives."

V2X continues to expand its presence within the U.S. Army, with the integration of GMR across numerous platforms. The GMR family's wide-ranging flexibility positions it as a key enabler for the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, demonstrating V2X's dedication to advancing modern warfare capabilities.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

