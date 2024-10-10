V2X Showcases AI-Powered Solutions, Enhanced Situational Awareness, Next-Generation Readiness, and 5G Technology at AUSA Annual Meeting 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) will be showcasing its cutting-edge capabilities and mission-focused solutions at the 2024 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, which is being held from Monday, October 14 to Wednesday, October 16. At AUSA, V2X will highlight its solutions that enhance U.S. Army readiness and national security. V2X will feature its AI-augmented real-time spectrum operations (RTSO), enhanced situational awareness for air-to-ground operations, next-generation readiness systems, and mission-oriented 5G network technology at Booth 1327 in Exhibit Hall B.

Over three days, V2X will demonstrate key solutions designed to support the evolving needs of the U.S. Army and our customers:

AI-Powered Real-Time Spectrum Operations (RTSO) – Currently in use across the U.S. Navy fleet, the V2X-developed RTSO solution analyzes electromagnetic data signatures to ensure successful maneuver operations across the entire surface fleet. V2X's investment in AI/ML is powering new developments that will improve RTSO's ability to provide sensor-agnostic spectrum awareness, and higher accuracy signal identification. The V2X solution is optimized to maintain high detection accuracy, improving battlespace operations while providing better protection for warfighters, assets, and platforms. Enhanced Situational Awareness for Air-to-Ground Operations – V2X will also highlight its Gateway Mission Router (GMR), a cyber-hardened solution that enhances air-to-ground operations and adapts to evolving missions by enabling new capabilities over a common, open standard interfaces. Through intelligent routing of datalinks and platform capabilities, the GMR enables a full common operating picture, blending situational awareness and command and control data across multiple different formats. Versatility of the GMR continues to be demonstrated with the addition of Wireless Intercom Capability and Maintenance Data Offload. The GMR's expanded functionality further supports the DoD's Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative. Next-Generation Readiness & Training Solutions – V2X's enterprise-wide support for the U.S. Army's Training Aids Devices Simulations and Simulators (TADSS) network provides a flexible, scalable solution to supplement warfighter readiness. This initiative ensures that our forces have access to critical training and devices, enabling mission-readiness across all operational domains. V-SPACE – V2X's proprietary 5G technology, V-SPACE, is being used in the Pacific to improve mission performance and provide secure assured communications. The network integrates private 5G, secure Wi-Fi, and satellite technologies to ensure seamless communications and connectivity in even the most remote environments.

Attendees can explore these innovative solutions and meet V2X leaders at Booth 1327 in Exhibit Hall B. The company aims to strengthen existing partnerships and reinforce its long-standing relationship with the Army.

