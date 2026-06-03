V2X to Generate Interest Expense Savings Through Successful Term Loan Repricing

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX), today announced the successful repricing of its approximately $869 million First Lien Term Loan. The repricing improves the applicable interest rate to SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.0%, with an additional 25 basis-point-reduction upon achieving specific corporate credit ratings of Ba3 (stable outlook) from Moody's and BB (stable outlook) from S&P. The repricing also reduced the SOFR floor from 0.75% to 0.00%.

"This transaction immediately lowers our borrowing costs and positions us to realize interest savings as our financial profile continues to strengthen," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of V2X. "The repricing provides a 25-basis-point reduction in our applicable margin, with the opportunity for an additional 25-basis-point reduction upon achieving and maintaining specified credit ratings. These savings are expected to drive lower interest expense, enhance our cost of capital, and increase value for shareholders."

With the closing on Friday May 29, 2026, V2X has now successfully repriced its First Lien Term Loan four times since October 2023.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

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571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.