V3 Academic Strategy Launches Its Post COVID-19 University Online Scorecard (3PO)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V3 Academic Strategy, a Wisconsin based next-generation consulting company, announced the timely global launch of its Online Readiness Scorecard (3PO), providing a unique approach to predictive, proactive, and precise scoring of your organization's online readiness for 2021 and beyond. Driven by the transformation in the higher education marketplace, V3 has witnessed immense demand for a simple tool to check the Universities relative online readiness performance.

According to Dr. Paul A. Markham, President, and CEO, "This global launch of V3 Academic Strategy Online Education Readiness Scorecard (3PO), brings forth a timely, next-generation checkpoint of an organization's readiness for online education in the face of a systemic event, like the COVID–19 pandemic. All V3 solutions, which include online academic growth, online academic leadership, management, and artificial intelligence applied to education, reinforce V3's ongoing commitment to improved University performance. Scorecards are an easy starting point to transform your organization into a change leadership-driven organization."

V3 Academic Strategy – Online Education Readiness Scorecard (3PO), is a novel new addition to the portfolio of online consulting solutions. The online 3PO scorecard provides an immediate rapid scorecard of your University's online education readiness. The core of the methodology is based on a predictive, proactive, and precise scorecard. V3 is powered by a multi-faceted team of seasoned academic professionals, providing comprehensive tertiary level advisory services, with access to a vast domain of custom on-demand resources, located around the world. Never before has there been a greater need for a revolutionary, online readiness, change leadership mindset for higher education. This scorecard has guaranteed the opportunity to ensure readiness in the event of another pandemic or other systemic event. This unique complimentary scorecard, sits atop a set of customizable advisory services portfolio, leading to other packages such as the online education entry snapshot scope (bronze), augmented online growth strategies (silver), and comprehensive global growth (gold) packages, dependent on the needs of the healthcare customer.

About V3 Academic Strategy

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, V3 Academic Strategy's unique portfolio of Next Generation Leadership and Management Consulting services, brings forth superiority over conventional services. V3's solutions include advanced online education leadership, online education growth strategies, and other instructional design and artificial intelligence in education offerings.

