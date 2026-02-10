V3Gate Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Sixth Year

Earning continued recognition underscores V3Gate's focus on a people-first culture that supports development and long-term success.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V3Gate, a leading SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business) technology solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the 6th year in a row.

97% of employees say V3Gate is a Great Place to Work.

Great Place To Work® is the global benchmark for recognizing outstanding workplace cultures and employee experiences. Its certification is based solely on the feedback of employees, measuring factors like trust, workplace fairness, and company values, all of which contribute to an environment where employees thrive and grow.

"As a small business, our strength comes from supporting one another and collaborating across every role and level," said Chris Hagerman, Chief Operating Officer of V3Gate. "Being named a Great Place To Work® for the sixth time underscores our commitment to a close-knit, people-first culture where every employee is valued, empowered, and able to grow."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that V3Gate stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

This latest recognition adds to V3Gate's growing list of workplace and industry honors and reflects the company's belief that strong culture and strong performance go hand in hand.

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering innovative IT solutions and emerging technologies to the U.S. public sector, with a strong mission-first focus on federal, state, local, and healthcare customers. V3Gate empowers organizations to streamline infrastructure, reduce costs, strengthen security, and drive agile, mission-aligned outcomes across Zero Trust, datacenter modernization, data management, cloud, generative AI, and other advanced technology areas. The company holds multiple industry certifications including ISO 9001:2015 • ISO/IEC 20243:2023, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and CMMI Maturity Level 3, and has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000, Vet100, CRN® Solution Provider 500, Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at v3gate.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

