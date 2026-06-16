v4c.ai Named 2026 Databricks C&SI Emerging Partner of the Year

Following a Strategic Investment from Databricks Ventures, the Recognition Reinforces v4c's Position as a Breakout Partner in the Databricks Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks Data + AI Summit — v4c.ai, a strategic boutique pure-play Databricks services partner, today announced it has been named the 2026 Databricks C&SI Emerging Partner of the Year by Databricks.

The award recognizes consulting and systems integration partners that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and impact within the Databricks ecosystem. Selected from a global network of more than 7,000 Databricks partners, v4c's recognition as C&SI Emerging Partner of the Year represents one of the highest honors awarded within the Databricks partner community.

The recognition reflects the remarkable momentum, strategic alignment, and shared success that v4c and Databricks have built together, and further reinforces the growing role the partnership is playing in helping organizations build and deploy data and AI applications, analytics, and agents at scale.

The award also marks the second major milestone announced between v4c and Databricks in recent weeks. Last month, v4c announced a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures as part of the company's Series A funding round, underscoring a shared commitment to accelerating Data and AI adoption, expanding innovation, and driving customer success at scale. Together, the Databricks Ventures investment and Emerging Partner of the Year recognition provide powerful validation of the partnership's trajectory, shared vision, and growing impact across the Data and AI market.

Since entering the Databricks ecosystem, v4c has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Databricks-focused services organizations in the world. Built exclusively around the Databricks Platform, the company has invested heavily in talent, enablement, innovation, and delivery excellence to help organizations maximize the value of their data and AI investments.

"Receiving the Databricks C&SI Emerging Partner of the Year award is an incredible honor and one of the proudest milestones in v4c's journey," said Vijay Rao, Founder of v4c.ai. "To be recognized by Databricks among more than 7,000 partners worldwide makes this distinction especially meaningful. Over the past year, we've built something truly special alongside Databricks. When Databricks Ventures invested in v4c earlier this year, it was a strong signal of where we are headed together. Being recognized as Emerging Partner of the Year builds on that momentum and further validates the impact our teams are creating together across the ecosystem. We are incredibly proud of what we've built together and even more excited about the next chapter of our partnership with Databricks."

Since launching, v4c has scaled at an extraordinary pace, building an impactful Databricks delivery organization in the market and establishing a significant presence across the ecosystem, including:

180+ Databricks customers

400+ delivery professionals globally

600+ Databricks certifications

30+ Databricks accelerators

In addition to its rapid growth, v4c has invested heavily in Databricks certifications, field engagement, joint go-to-market initiatives, solution accelerators, and platform innovation. The company has differentiated itself through deep platform specialization and a delivery model that helps organizations accelerate outcomes across data engineering, analytics, governance, machine learning, and generative AI.

"The most successful organizations today are those that can turn raw data into real business impact. v4c, our 2026 C&SI Emerging Partner of the Year, stands out in helping customers make that leap," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "Their ability to execute complex transformations on the Databricks platform helps our joint customers move faster and put AI to work in meaningful, measurable ways."

As organizations increasingly look to operationalize AI and modernize their data estates, v4c remains committed to investing in talent, innovation, accelerators, and strategic partnerships that help organizations realize the full value of the Databricks Platform.

About v4c.ai

v4c.ai is a strategic Databricks pure-play boutique SI helping enterprises modernize through data engineering, machine learning, and generative AI. Built for the Databricks ecosystem, v4c delivers deep technical expertise with speed, agility, and execution at scale.

For more information, visit www.v4c.ai.

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SOURCE v4c.ai