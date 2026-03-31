v4c.ai Surpasses 500 Databricks Certifications, Building a Global Databricks Engineering Powerhouse

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- v4c.ai, a leading boutique pure-play Databricks services partner, today announced it has surpassed 500 Databricks certifications in under one year. This marks a significant milestone in the firm's strategic vision in building one of the most technically advanced and scalable Databricks-focused delivery organizations in the ecosystem.

This achievement reflects a company-wide investment in building deep Databricks expertise across v4c's global delivery organization. By prioritizing certification and hands-on platform experience, the firm continues to equip its teams to support enterprise customers across data engineering, machine learning, AI, governance, and modern Lakehouse architectures.

"We made a very strategic decision to invest heavily in building a Databricks-first Data and AI practice," said Vijay Rao, Founder of v4c.ai. "Surpassing 500 certifications in under a year is not just a milestone — it's a reflection of the culture we've built and the standard we hold ourselves to. Our goal is simple: to be the partner Databricks and its customers can rely on to deliver at scale, with speed, and with technical excellence."

v4c's certification footprint spans multiple domains, including advanced data engineering, machine learning, and AI-driven use cases, enabling the firm to support customers across the full lifecycle of Lakehouse adoption, including Databricks product innovations like Lakebase and Genie — from migration and modernization to advanced analytics and production AI deployment.

In addition to this achievement, v4c continues to expand its global Databricks practice, supporting over 130 customers globally across data and AI initiatives. Backed by a team of 350+ practitioners and a growing portfolio of 30+ accelerators, v4c is focused on helping enterprises implement and scale Data and AI solutions on Databricks.

This investment directly supports Databricks and joint customers by providing access to a highly trained, globally distributed engineering team capable of supporting solution design, delivery, and ongoing platform adoption.

"Our trusted partners build on a foundation of technical expertise and strong execution," said Denilson Camilo, Senior Director, Technical Enablement at Databricks. "v4c's investment in building a highly certified Databricks team reflects the level of focus we look for in partners supporting our joint customers, and milestones like this demonstrate what it takes to help customers successfully adopt and scale on the Databricks platform. We congratulate their team on this important milestone."

v4c's approach combines a global delivery model with a strong emphasis on continuous learning, enablement, and hands-on platform expertise. The firm has built an advanced learning and development program to support the ongoing growth of its engineering teams, alongside continued investment in expanding its global Databricks practice. These efforts reflect v4c's long-term commitment to building a world-class team of data and AI practitioners and supporting its growing partnership with Databricks.

About v4c.ai

v4c.ai is a strategic services partner for Databricks, focused on helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data through advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI. With a global delivery model and deep specialization in the Databricks platform, v4c.ai enables enterprises to modernize data architectures, accelerate time to value, and drive measurable business outcomes.

SOURCE v4c.ai