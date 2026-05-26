v4c.ai Announces Investment from Databricks Ventures

Investment deepens alignment between Databricks and v4c as the company joins an exclusive portfolio of ecosystem leaders following breakout momentum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- v4c.ai, a strategic boutique pure-play Databricks services partner, today announced a Series A investment by Databricks Ventures and Tquila. The investment marks a defining milestone for v4c as the company officially joins the Databricks Ventures portfolio, reinforcing a shared commitment to the continued growth of the Databricks ecosystem.

Building on a breakout year, v4c has experienced exceptional growth as a Databricks services partner. The company recently surpassed 600+ Databricks certifications, supports more than 150 joint customers, and has grown to a global team of more than 400 data and AI professionals.

The investment signals the next chapter for v4c and Databricks, underscoring the company's growing role across the broader Databricks community and a shared vision for the future of enterprise data and AI.

"Building a world-class data and AI ecosystem takes partners who are ready to invest deeply in people, innovation, and customer success," said Ron Gabrisko, CRO at Databricks. "v4c has become a rising star in the Databricks community. Their technical depth, customer focus, and investment in the Databricks platform are delivering huge outcomes for our joint customers. We're excited to see the momentum build."

"v4c is the type of partner that is helping shape the future of the Databricks ecosystem—deeply technical, highly aligned, and focused on customer outcomes," said Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Databricks. "Their continued commitment to the platform, the field, and our joint customer success has reinforced v4c's position as a trusted and highly capable partner across the Databricks community, and we're excited to welcome them to the Databricks Ventures portfolio."

For v4c, the investment reflects the continued alignment between the company and the Databricks ecosystem that has shaped v4c's vision and trajectory since its inception.

"We built v4c around a deep belief in the Databricks vision and the future of the Lakehouse ecosystem," said Vijay Rao, Founder at v4c. "Becoming a Databricks Ventures portfolio company is an incredibly meaningful milestone for our team and a powerful validation of the impact we've built alongside Databricks. For us, this represents far more than an investment; it's a strong signal that Databricks believes in our vision, our mission, and the future we're building together."

Since establishing its relationship with Databricks, v4c has seen an 800% organic increase in its customer acquisition and 900% year-over-year revenue growth. Anticipated figures show the organization surpassing 700 employees by the end of Q4 2026, alongside projected 7x year-over-year revenue growth—further signaling the company's rapid ascent as a trusted Databricks partner.

"We evaluate a significant number of companies across the data and AI landscape, and it's rare to see a team enter an ecosystem and generate this level of velocity, traction, and execution so quickly," said Jonathan Stypula, Partner at Tquila, which led the investment round. "v4c has entered the Databricks ecosystem with a level of focus and execution that clearly sets them apart. They're not just participating in the market—they're helping define it. That's exactly the type of company we look to back."

As enterprises continue accelerating investments in data and AI, v4c and Databricks will continue working closely together to help organizations modernize their data platforms and unlock greater value from the Databricks platform.

About v4c.ai

v4c.ai is a leading data and AI services partner specializing in the Databricks ecosystem. The company helps organizations unlock the full value of their data through data engineering, machine learning, generative AI, and advanced analytics. With over 400 data professionals globally, more than 600 Databricks certifications, and 150+ joint customers, v4c combines deep technical expertise with a strong partnership model to deliver measurable business outcomes.

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SOURCE v4c.ai