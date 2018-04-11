V5 Systems' portable V5 Acoustic Gunshot Sensor that sends a validated alert within 3 seconds wins 2018 SSI MVP award

The SSI MVP Awards recognizes products that offer substantial benefits to security integrators, as well as the ability of products to open new markets. The V5 PSU with GSL Sensor gives systems integrators and resellers a competitive advantage as traditional units must be wired to the grid and require costly trenching and time-consuming permitting.

Steve Yung, CEO of V5 Systems, states, "We are very proud of this win because it validates our self-powered and portable edge analytics approach to Acoustics Signature Detection. For this specific application, it is gunshot detection. However, our V5 Acoustics Sensor capabilities go well beyond gunshot detection and have a wide variety of applications. This is consistent with V5 Systems' approach to designing multi-sensor Industrial IoT edge analytics capabilities. Unfortunately, today more than ever, our schools and campuses need real-time portable gunshot detection to assist first responders to locate active shooters as quickly as possible."

The V5 PSU with GSL Sensor has become more critical than ever due to the dramatic rise in shooter incidents. Between the years 2000 and 2016, there were 220 FBI-designated active shooter incidents and 1,486 casualties, including 661 killed and 825 wounded. During the past two years, the frequency of mass shootings has increased even more.

The recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida offers a stark illustration of the devastating swiftness of such an attack. According to Time Magazine, the entire shooting lasted just six minutes and twenty seconds, leaving 17 people dead and another 14 wounded.

Unlike traditional gunshot location (GSL) systems that require human staff to listen, validate gunshots and notify law enforcement, a process that can take up to seven minutes or longer, the innovative V5 GSL unit enables police or school security to pinpoint the location of any shooter within 3 seconds.

Traditional systems must also be connected to the electric grid, which requires costly trenching for wiring and incurs another delay due to the time required for permitting.

Since the V5 PSU with V5 GSL Sensor is portable and wireless, it allows police to move the unit rapidly to active hotspots. Recently, Bay Area police were able to move these units 12 times within one month to follow a moving serial shooter and apprehend him.

Link to the case study: http://v5systems.us/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/A-Modern-Detective-Story1.pdf

V5 Systems utilizes cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) that continually learns the ambient sounds of the environment to provide accurate gunshot detection and classification.

The V5 Portable Security Unit with GSL Sensor gives law enforcement high fidelity information via rapid mobile alerts to protect a shopping complex during an active shooting event.

V5 Acoustic Gunshot Sensor Highlights

Up to 97% accuracy with AI-driven trainability

Gunshot notifications in 2-3 seconds of the incident

Portable device can be quickly deployed and redeployed in under 30 minutes

Self-powered and doesn't require power infrastructure or trenching for installation

Functions without human verification or monitoring

Eliminate lag time to save more lives

With rapid AI-driven alerts, the V5 PSU with V5 GSL Sensor gives police the real-time information they need to be there for their communities when seconds matter.

To learn more about the world's first truly portable gunshot detection solution, click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v9B6NgCPac

Real-time information includes:

Gunshot location pinpointed on a Google map

Audio clip

10-second video clip

Live video

The unit gives law enforcement and school security access to an HD video image of the scene, allowing them to visually track the shooter's movements in real time.

Portable gunshot detection system eliminates sunken infrastructure costs

The V5 PSU with GSL Sensor are powered by bullet-resistant solar panels and battery management system. As a result, the integrated, protected unit can be installed without the need for expensive trenching and permits. In fact, each unit can be installed in as little as 30 minutes per unit.

The wireless, portable and self-powered device enables immediate communication via 4G LTE or Wi-Fi.

In addition to schools and universities, the unit can be quickly deployed to secure any outdoor area or event for business, government and the military.

About SSI Awards

The judging criteria of the SSI MVP Awards include innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, and benefits to the installer and end user.

"Each year, thousands of electronic security products are introduced. ... SSI has launched the MVP Awards to distinguish and salute those particularly noteworthy products that are new to the marketplace," says SSI Editor-in-Chief Scott Goldfine. "With respected and experienced security integrators as judges, and the industry's leading technology publication behind it, the MVP Awards program is a can't-miss homerun."

This brings the total number of industry awards V5 Systems leading-edge technology has won within the past 15 months to 12.

To see this solution in person, visit V5 Systems at ISC West booth #30097

Learn more about V5 Systems at the company's website:www.v5systems.us.

