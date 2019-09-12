VA Awards GovernmentCIO Contract on $900 Million VICCS IDIQ

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded GovernmentCIO a $900M IDIQ for the Veterans Intake, Conversion, and Communication Services (VICCS) program. There were 6 awardees, each with a $900M ceiling, to assist VBA with their transformation efforts.

VA developed the five-year IDIQ to obtain proactive, highly qualified partners to help the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) implement major transformation across its benefits processing environment to improve how VA serves veterans.

"We're honored to be one of the companies that VA leadership has entrusted to support America's veterans through the Veterans Benefits Administration," said GovernmentCIO CEO Brian Moran.

GovernmentCIO established a team comprised of leading experts in digitization and conversion, legacy modernization, integration and automation. The company compiled the resources and expertise to execute complex, high volume requirements. GovernmentCIO also partnered with cutting-edge and innovative technology companies to best support veterans.

"GovernmentCIO looks forward to further supporting VA and VBA's mission and is excited to explore additional ways in which the team can help transform government IT to give veterans the service they deserve," Moran said.

About GovernmentCIO

GovernmentCIO is an established leader in government information technology and research headquartered in Washington, D.C.

