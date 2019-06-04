VA celebrates the 75ᵗʰ Anniversary of the VA Home Loan

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is marking the 75th Anniversary of the original GI Bill and its collaboration with the private-sector in delivering the dream of homeownership to Veterans and Servicemembers.

WHO: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.; Department of Veterans Affairs Undersecretary for Benefits Paul Lawrence, Ph.D.; Executive Director of VA Loan Guaranty Service; representatives from the National Association of Home Builders, National Association of Realtors, the Mortgage Bankers Association; and the American Legion, and Sergeant First Class William Kopf – the 24 millionth VA home loan borrower.

WHEN and WHERE: The event will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 5 at The National Press Club, Holeman Lounge, Washington, D.C.

WHY: On June 22, 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the GI Bill into law. This historic law provided a wide range of benefits to Veterans returning from World War II, including:

Low-cost home loans

Education and vocational training

Unemployment payments

An expansion of Veterans' health care

For 75 years, these benefits have positively impacted the lives of generations of America's Veterans and families by promoting economic well-being through home-ownership, higher education, and other benefits. And the GI Bill helped build the American middle class

Over 24 million home loans have been guaranteed by VA since 1944. In Fiscal 2018, VA guaranteed over 610,000 home loans totaling more than $161 billion.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Donna Stratford at donna.stratford@va.gov.

SOURCE U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs