VA Home Loan Denied While Serving Overseas? Here's How to Fix it

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Pacific Mortgage, a VA home loan mortgage expert, knows the United States military has between 150,000 and 200,000 active-duty personnel stationed overseas.

It is all too common for overseas stationed service members to find VA home loan approvals problematic if their purchase date is not within the infamous 60-day window.

VA Home Loan while overseas tip

Well-known military banks and sizeable retail mortgage lenders in America can quickly deny a VA home loan application if the service member does not meet the 60-day occupancy rule.

Most overseas continental United States (OCONUS) military families begin planning their moves 5-7 months out before their permanent change of station (PCS) or retirement date.

All lenders, mortgage brokers, and relevant real estate professionals dealing with VA loans must read and understand a critical document known as the Lenders Handbook - VA Pamphlet 26-7.

Hiding in this document is Chapter 3 - The VA Loan and Guaranty, specifically Topic 5 - Occupancy, The Law on Occupancy, What is a "Reasonable Time?".

The keyword to be familiar with is "reasonable time".

"Occupancy within a "reasonable time" means within 60 days after the loan closing. More than 60 days may be considered reasonable if both of the following conditions are met:

the veteran certifies that he or she will personally occupy the property as his or her home at a specific date after loan closing, and

there is a particular future event that will make it possible for the veteran to personally occupy the property as his or her home on a specific future date.

Occupancy at a date beyond 12 months after loan closing generally cannot be considered reasonable by VA."

Professionals in the industry not only know the rule book, but they also listen to their clients.

It also helps to know your local county or state VA representative who frequently reports to and advises VA headquarters, Washington, D.C.

Mission Pacific Mortgage spearheads these types of challenges. It's about understanding the rule book, building relationships, and accomplishing the mission of supporting our veterans.

If you're a service member and want to purchase a home past the 60-day mark using a VA home loan, here's what you need to gather and present your lender:

Proof of overseas end of tour or rotation date within the 12 months. No official military orders have to be issued.

A summarized and certified memorandum explaining the situation and intent to occupy the property at a specific date beyond the 60-day norm within a "reasonable time".

Your lender and the VA will then go through their approval process.

Having the ability to lock in a VA loan approval within the VA's "reasonable time" guidelines can genuinely make a difference when planning a move.

Finding the right lender or mortgage broker is an essential part of the journey.

When negotiating a home purchase beyond the 60-day norm, educate yourself on the VA's guidelines and find a professional mortgage broker who cares.

VA home loan benefits to keep in mind:

No Down Payment. By far, the single-largest benefit of the VA loan is that qualified Veterans can purchase without a down payment. No Private Mortgage Insurance Competitive Interest Rates Relaxed Credit Requirements Closing Cost Limits Lifetime Benefit No Prepayment Penalties Foreclosure Avoidance Assumability No Loan Limits

About Mission Pacific Mortgage

Mission Pacific Mortgage offers service members and veterans in California VA home loans, VA IRRRL streamline, interest rate reduction refinance loan, conventional loans, and national commercial mortgage restructuring workouts. To get VA home loan expert help, contact Mission Pacific Mortgage at https://missionpacificmortgage.com/ or 619-489-4744.

Media Contact: Marcos Aparicio; Media Bison LLC; 805-435-0104; [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Pacific Mortgage