VA Hospitals Can Now Order Kleiner KG®1 Bone Graft Tool Through GSA To Improve Spinal Fusion Success Rates

In its peer-reviewed published clinical testing, the KG 1 improved the lumbar spinal fusion group's success rate from 75% to 92% 1 , without the use of BMP. This reduced the relative number of revision surgeries by 32%. To facilitate better graft delivery, the KG 1 has more than double the inside dimension of conventional funnels; bi-portal ejection zones for better graft fill volume and distribution; a removable funnel cup; and a wedged tip with a radiographic marker. The device's rectangular shape and size leave a perfect void, upon removal, for introduction of a fusion cage. Location of the extrusion ports 2mm from the tip also facilitates backfilling after placement of a banana-style cage. Free sterile samples are available for surgeons to trial.

"As a full-time spine surgeon doing all minimally-invasive work, I personally feel the KG 1 device is exactly what spine surgeons look for, simplicity and excellent functionality," said James Leipzig, MD, who began using the KG 1 in 2019.

"The device allows me to precisely insert it into the disc space, with fluoroscopic confirmation, and then fill the disc space with three to four times the volume I used to place. I place the device once, and therefore avoid the risk of a CSF leak or root injury with multiple placements of a funnel. When the device is removed, a channel is naturally formed for the implant."

The KG 1 is a proven tool for making surgeons lives easier in the operating room, and improving outcomes for patients, and those who pay for their care. VA and military hospitals should expect to realize significantly reduced costs, and happier veteran patients.

About Government Marketing and Procurement, LLC

GMP is a nationally recognized Service Disabled Veteran Owned contract management firm that is the primary link between top-performing IT, medical and security solution providers and Government buyers. With 20 years' experience and $200M of contracting success, GMP improves government performance, productivity, and financial stewardship www.gmpgov.com.

About Kleiner Device Labs

Kleiner Device Labs is creating new tools to advance minimally invasive spine surgery and improve outcomes and costs for patients, surgeons, hospitals and payers. http://www.kleinerlabs.com/

1Kleiner, et. al., Med Devices and Tech, 2016

Media and Investor Contacts

Kleiner Device Labs

Brad Samson

brad.samson@kleinerlabs.com

c: 714.955.3951

Government Marketing and Procurement, LLC

Laiken Kuykendall

lkuykendall@gmpgov.com

571.577.7272

SOURCE Kleiner Device Labs

Related Links

http://www.kleinerlabs.com/

