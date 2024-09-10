VA Lebanon Healthcare System Implements Foundations™ by HealthLevel

Foundations™ is now fully implemented at VA Lebanon to improve patient care, safety, and workflow efficiency.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VA Lebanon Health Care System has selected HealthLevel for use of their Foundations™ radiology business operations platform. Centered in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, VA Lebanon provides services across six locations: one medical center (hospital) and five clinics in the surrounding cities of Wyomissing, Mechanicsburg, Willow Street, Pottsville, and York. HealthLevel's SaaS solution will be used to drive optimal growth, efficiency, and clinical quality improvements throughout their radiology operations.

The 5-year agreement for Foundations™ radiology business operations platform includes insights into orders, cases, appointments, and resource utilization along with workflow tools to optimize patient throughput, protocoling, and peer review processes. HealthLevel's powerful solution will enable VA Lebanon to unlock & improve operational efficiencies that lead to lowered costs & higher volumes. Foundations™' real-time analytics will also inform strategic planning to meet and scale to the growing needs of their patients.

"We are delighted to enter into this partnership with VA Lebanon," says Parag Paranjpe, HealthLevel CEO. "We have been providing services to other VISN partners for years, and now, through VA Lebanon, we are proud to count VISN 4 among our customers. Observing the user adoption and engagement, we feel fortunate to participate in the improvement of patient care and efficiency at VA Lebanon in Pennsylvania."

About Veterans Affairs Lebanon Health Care System

Lebanon VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is a part of VISN 4 (Veterans Integrated Services Network) which services the state of Pennsylvania. Provided services include primary care, mental health care, specialty care (e.g., radiology, cardiology, etc.), and social programs & services. The Lebanon Healthcare System is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. Learn more at https://www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care/

About HealthLevel

Founded in 2010, HealthLevel is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company is the creator of Foundations™, the leading radiology business operations platform. By combining disparate clinical, financial, and operational data into analytics, Foundations™ paints a complete picture of a radiology business operations. Team members are engaged with its actionable insights to drive improvements across quality, productivity, and profitability. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

