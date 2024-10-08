VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Selects HealthLevel Platform to Enhance Analytics and Clinical Workflow Tools

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiology department of Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (LSCVAMC) has chosen HealthLevel's radiology business operations platform, Foundations™, to enhance patient care and boost the operational efficiency of its clinical workflows.

The selection of Foundations™ aligns with LSCVAMC's commitment to adopt innovative technologies to enhance Veteran health care delivery. Solutions include order management and workflows, radiology protocoling, and patient flow. Real-time analytics and insights that drive workflows will be delivered to the entire staff, from referral to follow-up care, increasing accuracy and throughput. Overall, this deployment will improve the timeliness and quality of care for veterans through data-driven, efficient business practices.

"All medical centers have reports and analytics. HealthLevel's solutions will consolidate the VA medical center's tools and increase the informatics efficiency, positively impacting radiology operations. Foundations™ will be the new baseline data platform that will drive not only the current scope but will extend the capability to use data in support of future AI and machine learning needs," says Parag Paranjpe, HealthLevel CEO. "We have a long history of providing products and solutions that enable medical professionals to make faster, more accurate decisions that lead to better patient outcomes and improved operational efficiency. We are honored to work with VA Cleveland and contribute to their ongoing mission of providing exceptional care to veterans."

About Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

Located in Cleveland, Ohio, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is a facility within VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System and is a part of VISN 10 (Veterans Integrated Services Network) which services the states of Michigan, Indianapolis, and Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System's quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties and serves nearly 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. LSCVAMC's radiology department uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness & injury with imaging technologies that include x-ray, ultrasound, mammography (mammograms), CT (computer tomography), PET (positron emission tomography), and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov.

About HealthLevel

Founded in 2010, HealthLevel is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company is the creator of Foundations™, the leading radiology business operations platform. By combining disparate clinical, financial, and operational data into analytics, Foundations™ paints a complete picture of radiology business operations. Team members are engaged with its actionable insights to drive operational improvements across quality, productivity, and profitability. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

Media Contact

HealthLevel

Hijinio Reynoso

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthLevel