VA Premier Pawn Hosts Second Annual Back2School Backpack Drive

Local business donates one-hundred backpacks to local school kids in the community.

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record number of families turned out for VA Premier Pawn's Second Annual Back2School Backpack Drive on Saturday, August 20, in Chesapeake. All 100 backpacks were dispersed to local children in the Hampton Roads area within the first 15 minutes of the event's start.

All 100 backpacks were dispersed to local kids at VA Premier Pawn's Second Annual Back2School Backpack Drive in Chesapeake. Local backpack recipients smile for a photo with VA Premier Pawn's owner, Donald Rogers.

The team spent the weeks leading up to the drive collecting school supplies and monetary donations from store customers, and the backpacks were donated by VA Premier Pawn. All 100 backpacks were pre-packed with basic school necessities that would be needed for the upcoming school year.

Many smiling faces of all ages filled the store to receive their backpacks, and everyone enjoyed snacks and refreshments.

The VA Premier Pawn team is already looking forward to next year and are planning to put together a larger number of backpacks in hopes to keep up with the community needs. A special thank you to all of VA Premier Pawn's customers who donated school supplies to support the cause.

More information about future events is available at their website www.vapremierpawn.com, via Facebook page (VAPremierPawn), or by calling 757-488-0383. Donations for next year's drive, tentatively scheduled for August 2023, are currently being accepted.

About VA Premier Pawn:

VA Premier Pawn aims to raise the standard of the pawn industry by striving to leave a legacy of a revolutionized pawn experience while focusing on ethical service, friendly staff, and putting people first.

