VA Premier Pawn to Release Survival and Tactical Gear

A line of survival and tactical products will be available in-store beginning next month.

CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VA Premier Pawn announced today the rollout of a new line of survival and tactical gear. The survival and tactical gear line will feature trusted brands including SOL (Survive Outdoors), CRKT, SOG, DFNDR, Coleman, ENO, EcoVessel, Nite Ize, Pelican, Grim Workshop, Schrade, NAR, VERTX, 5.11 Tactical, and many more.

Benefits of VA Premier Pawn's survival and tactical gear include:

Survival & tactical gear coming April 2022. Bug-Out Bag valued at $400

Quick, easy access to professional trauma and medical supplies.

Knowledge and service from expertly-trained staff.

Products will be top-of-the-line, tested, and approved.

In-person shopping rather than buying online.

The survival and tactical gear will be available starting April 1, 2022. For more information on these new products, visit www.vapremierpawn.com or Facebook.com/vapremierpawn.

About VA Premier Pawn: VA Premier Pawn aims to raise the standard of the pawn industry by striving to leave a legacy of a revolutionized pawn experience while focusing on ethical service, friendly staff, and putting people first.

Contact:

Krystle Bono

VA Premier Pawn

757-710-5726

[email protected]

SOURCE VA Premier Pawn