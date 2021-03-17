VA Study Shows Service Dogs Impact Veterans with PTSD Canine Companions® applauds expansion of VA insurance benefits for Veterans

Veterans paired with service dogs showed less suicidal ideation and more improvement in mental health.

Canine Companions, the first and largest provider of service dogs, was one of three organizations selected to participate in the VA study as a provider of trained service and emotional support dogs. At the conclusion of the study, Canine Companions was the last provider organization still involved and placed a total of 99 dogs with veterans with PTSD.

"The importance of this study cannot be understated, especially for the veterans seeking help for symptoms of PTSD," says Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni. "Service dogs provide a significant therapeutic benefit for veterans with PTSD."

Service dogs are trained in PTSD-mitigating tasks including turning on lights, creating a buffer in public, anxiety and nightmare interruption.

Based on the positive study findings, the VA will allow veterans with PTSD and other mental health diagnoses to be eligible for the VA service dog veterinary insurance benefit, which also covers equipment and travel expenses associated with service dog ownership.

Importantly, veterans with service dogs eligible for the insurance program find navigating the benefit program confusing – full of roadblocks that make giving up these benefits more attractive than jumping through hoops to get the assistance they deserve.

"The process can be difficult for veterans to navigate," shares Chelsey Darrow, Canine Companions veteran programs specialist. "While the insurance the VA provides is fantastic, getting it can be extremely stressful, particularly for veterans dealing with PTSD." With an increase in eligibility, hopefully ease of use is next for the VA.

