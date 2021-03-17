VA Study Shows Service Dogs Impact Veterans with PTSD Canine Companions® applauds expansion of VA insurance benefits for Veterans
Mar 17, 2021, 08:00 ET
SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of an important research study completed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) shows significant benefits from service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The results are staggering: Veterans paired with service dogs showed less suicidal ideation and more improvement in mental health than those paired with emotional support dogs.
- The VA estimates 20-30% of veterans live with PTSD.
- Despite the prevalence of PTSD within the VA population, relative to other mental health conditions, existing treatments tend to be less effective.
- According to the VA Suicide Prevention Annual Report, nearly 18 service members take their own lives each day.
- Veterans also die by suicide at a rate 50% higher than the non-veteran adult population.
Canine Companions, the first and largest provider of service dogs, was one of three organizations selected to participate in the VA study as a provider of trained service and emotional support dogs. At the conclusion of the study, Canine Companions was the last provider organization still involved and placed a total of 99 dogs with veterans with PTSD.
"The importance of this study cannot be understated, especially for the veterans seeking help for symptoms of PTSD," says Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni. "Service dogs provide a significant therapeutic benefit for veterans with PTSD."
Service dogs are trained in PTSD-mitigating tasks including turning on lights, creating a buffer in public, anxiety and nightmare interruption.
Based on the positive study findings, the VA will allow veterans with PTSD and other mental health diagnoses to be eligible for the VA service dog veterinary insurance benefit, which also covers equipment and travel expenses associated with service dog ownership.
Importantly, veterans with service dogs eligible for the insurance program find navigating the benefit program confusing – full of roadblocks that make giving up these benefits more attractive than jumping through hoops to get the assistance they deserve.
"The process can be difficult for veterans to navigate," shares Chelsey Darrow, Canine Companions veteran programs specialist. "While the insurance the VA provides is fantastic, getting it can be extremely stressful, particularly for veterans dealing with PTSD." With an increase in eligibility, hopefully ease of use is next for the VA.
