VaaS International Holdings, Inc. Announces New Chief Operating Officer

A variety of municipalities and countries rely on VaaS to improve quality of life through solutions and hardware that positively impact communities by improving tolling; congestion and emissions initiatives; and law enforcement investigative tactics. The company also uses image recognition, data, and analytics to help global insurance and financial markets better manage risk, detect and prevent fraud, and improve overall portfolio performance.

Prior to joining VaaS, Dr. Palle served as CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCWL), based in Mumbai, India. MFCWL is India's largest multi-brand used car products and services company, and since Dr. Palle joined the company in 2013, the company has grown 50 percent year over year. Dr. Palle also spent a decade in the management consulting industry, working globally as an Executive Partner at Accenture and a Principal at A.T. Kearney. He started his professional career at Ford Motor Co.'s Scientific Research Laboratory in Dearborn, Michigan, in 1992.

"At VaaS, we continue to strengthen our reputation and position as a top data and technology firm that is relied on for image analysis around the world," said VaaS Co-President Todd Hodnett. "Dr. Palle offers the knowledge and experience our organization needs as the demand for our services continues to grow domestically and internationally. We look forward to leveraging his leadership and insight."

Dr. Palle is a 1998 alumnus of the Ross Business School at the University of Michigan. Additionally, he holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a master's degree in applied mechanics from the Colorado School of Mines, and a bachelor's degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

About VaaS International Holdings Group, Inc.

VaaS International Holdings, Inc. (Video Analysis as Service) is the preeminent provider of image analysis through license plate recognition, facial recognition, ballistics and other image-based data solutions. VaaS is structured as a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Vigilant Solutions and Digital Recognition Network (DRN). For more information, visit http://vaasinternational.net.

