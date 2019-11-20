VAB Examines 10 Marketing Principles for Increasing Business Growth

The increasing short-term financial pressure on chief marketing officers, brand leaders and agency partners can result in a focus on short-term business metrics at the expense of long-term brand health. A Matter of Principle offers marketers data and information to advocate for driving both immediate and sustained brand growth.

The following disconnects are among those examined in the guide and are matched with the proven marketing principles needed for building durable brands.

DISCONNECT: Brand Health Doesn't have a Significant Impact on Sales or Profitability

MARKETING PRINCIPLE: Brand Building Leads to Increased Long-Term Profitability

An analysis of S&P 500 companies revealed that the "intangible assets" of a company, rooted largely in brand value, represent nearly 80% of a company's capitalization. Brand value elements including brand history, customer loyalty, consumer relevance, and awareness levels, among others, offer tangible bottom-line benefits.1

DISCONNECT: Social Media is the Best Medium for Building Brand Salience

MARKETING PRINCIPLE: Brand Building Media, such as Premium Video, Fosters Deep Emotional Connections

According to a recent Ebiquity study, over half of marketing leaders rank social media among the most effective channels for brand building, yet its evidence places it at the bottom of the list. A VAB custom study found that millennials age 18-34 years had stronger responses across a range of emotions to TV programming compared to YouTube original content, demonstrating the significant ability of TV to deliver long-lasting brand results.

Major Brand Case Studies Shared

A Matter of Principle also includes case studies from major brands including Adidas, Chipotle, Facebook, Monster and Uber, connecting each with other core marketing tenets and disconnects analyzed in the guide.

QUOTE: Marianne Vita, Senior Vice President, Director of Integrated Strategy & Marketing, VAB: "Today's marketer operates in an environment with limitless touchpoints, endless data, reams of reporting and significant pressure to deliver immediate results, often leading to short-term thinking and an abandonment of basic marketing tenets. A Matter of Principle serves as a refresher on core marketing principles, supplying data and information for navigating this complexity and empowering marketers to advocate for a sustainable brand growth plan."

