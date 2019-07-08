VAB Multiscreen TV Advertising Campaign Launches

VAB's You Innovate TV Elevates advertising campaign features Peloton founder and CEO John Foley and Touch of Modern co-founder and CEO Jerry Hum describing the important role TV advertising has played in driving brand awareness, consumer action and business growth for their digitally-native, data-driven DTC businesses.

The new documentary-style 15- and 30-second spots will appear on 60 TV networks and in virtually all local TV markets on the major cable, satellite and telco distributors through fall 2019. The founders campaign, produced by Viacom Velocity, was shot on location at Peloton's headquarters in New York City and Touch of Modern's headquarters in San Francisco. The series of VAB ads can be seen across multiple video platforms including linear TV, video on demand, online, mobile and TV Everywhere apps.

"Television has been one of our top performing channels," said Foley. "It allows us to do a lot of storytelling, which is great for our brand. We innovated and created some really unique solutions on how to quantify a dollar spent on television and how to track the performance, even down to the particular spot on a particular channel. It continues to outperform most of our other marketing opportunities on a dollar for dollar basis, so it's great for the brand and it's great for the bottom line."

"Being a digitally-native brand, when we started with television it was just an experiment," said Hum. "We always have a part of our budget that's set aside just to try new things. We didn't know how big it could be. Very quickly TV ended up being the biggest portion of our marketing spend."

Since 2014, VAB has tracked the business effects of TV spending from over 265 data-focused, performance-driven, digitally-native DTC brands spanning 85 categories. Its latest analysis, Direct Outcomes: Analyzing the 'Big Bets' DTC Brands are Making on TV, examines 125 DTC brands in 52 categories.

VAB's extensive history analyzing DTC companies' spending led to the creation of its series of annual commercials featuring the founders of successful digitally-native businesses. In VAB's 2018 inaugural campaign, Wayfair co-founders Niraj Shah and Steven Conine and Gwynnie Bee founder Christine Hunsicker were showcased recounting the impact TV advertising has had on the success of their respective companies.

"DTC brand leaders will tell you their data is essential to their company and it drives all decisions," said VAB President and CEO Sean Cunningham. "The data collected and measured against customer activations and business outcomes from TV advertising campaigns has proven DTC marketers not only made smart investments, but it also prompted them to reinvest in TV to continue driving growth."

The Peloton, Touch of Modern, Wayfair and Gwynnie Bee ads can be viewed on VAB's website here.

