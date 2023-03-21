VAB Releases Comprehensive Report Examining How TV Drives Business Outcomes

—Analysis Spans 10 Years and 1000 Brands Across 80 Categories—

Uber, AppleTV+, Casper, Away and President Biden Among Featured Case Studies

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data is in. Covering more than 1000 brands, 80 categories, 30 metrics and 10 years of analysis, a new report by the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) , 25 Ways TV Grows Brands: Powering Performance Through Full-Funnel Business Outcomes , is now available as a resource to marketers. An in-depth study on the effects of TV investment on driving business outcomes, the report distills a decade of analysis into the 25 ways TV grows brands at each stage of the purchase funnel—all the way from awareness to value creation.

Download the full release here: https://thevab.com/insight/25-ways-tv-grows-brands

"The goal of this landmark report is to provide marketers with the ultimate master class in driving full-funnel business outcomes through Multiscreen TV ad investment. We condensed a decade of original VAB research - 23 attribution reports analyzing 1,000 brands in over 80 categories with 30 types of metrics - into one definitive 2023 report." said Sean Cunningham, President and CEO VAB. "All twenty-five ways the report details brand results address an essential marketer aspiration such as: customer acquisition, launching new products, stimulating capital investment, long term sales and twenty-one others."

Among the ways that TV grows brands:

Uber's Moving Forward TV campaign successfully re-built its reputation : After a quarter of low growth with active users (+3%) and total trips taken (+4%), the campaign helped spur an average +10% growth in both users and trips over the next three quarters.

: After a quarter of low growth with active users (+3%) and total trips taken (+4%), the campaign helped spur an average +10% growth in both users and trips over the next three quarters. AppleTV+'s consistent TV presence drove adoption and engagement of the new streaming service, as total time spent on the platform grew in line with its $174 .7MM investment.

as total time spent on the platform grew in line with its .7MM investment. Microsoft Teams utilized TV to increase its share of voice: Microsoft Teams established itself as the leading business communications platform through $172 MM in TV investment.

Microsoft Teams established itself as the leading business communications platform through MM in TV investment. Brands invest in TV early in their life stage to legitimize their product , e.g. Casper invested $31 .2MM in its first three years from product launch.

, e.g. Casper invested .2MM in its first three years from product launch. TV is the catalyst for short-term business results, igniting revenue growth for brands during the launch year of their first TV campaign, e.g. Away saw an increase of +213%.

e.g. Away saw an increase of +213%. Within the heavily competitive mattress category, awareness skyrocketed for brands that launched TV campaigns , e.g. Purple saw a monthly traffic increase of +1127%.

, e.g. Purple saw a monthly traffic increase of +1127%. Brands that have expanded their customer base through strong TV launches have become unicorns, with valuations over $1 billion , e.g. Warby Parker , Keeps, Glossier.

, e.g. , Keeps, Glossier. President Joe Biden found the path to victory for the 2020 Presidential Election by heavying up on his TV investment as election night drew closer: For Biden, a continuous advertising presence built brand salience – which ultimately led to votes on Election Day.

The full report—which features in-depth research and insights, corresponding case studies and respective charts and infographics, as well as a roundup of key implications for marketers—can be accessed at https://thevab.com/insight/25-ways-tv-grows-brands .

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE VAB