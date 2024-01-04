VAB Releases Report Offering In-Depth Look at the Hidden Costs of Digital Ad Fraud

04 Jan, 2024, 09:36 ET
—Report Shines Bright Light on the $84 Billion Ad Marketplace, With Guidance for Marketers On How To Take Back Their Campaigns—
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) today released Hidden Costs: Three Critical Business Ramifications of Digital Ad Fraud. The report examines the financial, brand reputational and legal ramifications associated with fraudulent digital video campaigns—exploring those issues through tangible examples and offering five demands advertisers can make of their media partners to gain greater transparency into their campaigns.
Share this article