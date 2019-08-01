vablet Adds Social Media File Sharing Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiotic, Inc., the developers of vablet, a sales engagement solution used by enterprises in almost 60 countries to deliver and control the correct marketing and sales content to their salespeople, announces the latest capability to securely share and control content via social media avenues.

Learn More About vablet...

Social Media File Sharing allows users to quickly and easily share files through platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Slack, WeChat, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, SnapChat, Instagram, Instant Messenger, etc., or to anyone nearby via a QR code. Files are still under the control of the enterprise and file usage details are captured for analytics. The details can be seamlessly integrated into Salesforce.

"Award winning vablet is the first-to-market with the ability to share files, especially videos, HTML or other rich media files, from a secure app through social media outlets. Sales engagement solutions need to support the many ways users interact with files. This feature just adds to that list." states Meiotic's CEO, Paul Pacun. "Now, sales reps can use the social media tools they like while keeping their company's content under control."

About Meiotic Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Meiotic Inc. is a leading mobile technology innovator. Their flagship sales engagement platform, vablet, helps enterprises align sales and marketing through centralized file management, offline file access, customizable sales presentations, APIs, and analytical reporting for mobile-first organizations. First released in the Apple App Store in 2010, the vablet app has been deployed globally by leading Fortune 100 pharmaceutical and medical device companies, financial institutions, distribution and manufacturing organizations. For more information, call 1-(800)-615-4583 or go to http://www.vablet.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Ames

800.615.4583

219190@email4pr.com

SOURCE Meiotic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vablet.com

