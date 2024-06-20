Vac-Con Marks Milestone Achievement: Delivers 10,000th Unit

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, Inc. celebrates a momentous milestone as they proudly announce the production of their 10,000th unit. This achievement marks a significant accomplishment for Vac-Con, a world-renowned manufacturer of industrial vehicles.

Founded almost four decades ago, Vac-Con has consistently delivered exceptional quality and performance through their innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service. This dedication has enabled Vac-Con to become a leading manufacturer of industrial vacuum trucks, sewer cleaners, hydro-excavators, water jetters, and other specialized equipment.

The 10,000th unit will be delivered to the Clay County Utility Authority, located in the same county as Vac-Con. This delivery is a testament to the company's commitment to its local community and further solidifies their strong presence in the industry.

"We are thrilled to reach this exciting milestone of producing our 10,000th unit," said Todd Masley, President of Vac-Con, Inc. "This achievement is a reflection of our dedication to delivering high-quality vehicles to our customers worldwide."

Vac-Con's reputation for excellence and reliability has made them a trusted choice for industrial vacuum units. Their vehicles are designed to meet the specific needs of their clients, providing efficient and effective solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.

As Vac-Con looks towards the future, they remain dedicated to their core values of innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. With their 10,000th unit marking a significant milestone, Vac-Con is excited to continue providing industry-leading solutions and driving success for their clients worldwide.

Since its founding in 1986, Vac-Con has grown from a local startup to a global leader in the vacuum truck industry, serving customers across various sectors worldwide. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product excellence, Vac-Con remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and superior service to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

For more information about Vac-Con and its industry-leading vacuum trucks, please visit https://vac-con.com or contact Christopher Smith, Vice President of Marketing at (904) 297-9166 or [email protected].

About Vac-Con®

Vac-Con is a leading manufacturer of industrial vacuum trucks, sewer cleaners, hydro-excavators, and other specialized vehicles, renowned for their exceptional quality and performance. With a rich history spanning over 37 years, Vac-Con remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service to clients worldwide.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Vac-Con is a tradename of Holden Industries, Inc.

