Vac-Con to Exhibit at 2024 WWETT Show

News provided by

Vac-Con, Inc.

19 Jan, 2024, 12:07 ET

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, Inc. will exhibit at the 2024 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) held January 25-27, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

With more than 37 years of sewer cleaning, water jetting, and hydro-excavating expertise, Vac-Con is a brand name synonymous with quality, reliable machines custom built for municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide. The team at Vac-Con is committed to new product releases biannually at the WWETT Show, proving the company's dedication to innovation and exceeding customer expectations.

Located in booth 1637, Vac-Con will be showcasing a variety of products including our combination sewer cleaners, jetters, and hydro-excavators in both and truck-mounted configurations. Attendees will have the opportunity to view our latest product innovations, interact, and connect with our equipment experts.

About Vac-Con

Since 1986, the mission of Vac-Con has been to support, design, and manufacture innovative vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions that deliver superior performance in municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide through their global dealer network. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.  

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com

Vac-Con is a tradename of Holden Industries, Inc.

For further information, please contact:
Christopher Smith
Vice President of Marketing
Vac-Con
904-493-4969
[email protected]

SOURCE Vac-Con, Inc.

