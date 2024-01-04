Vac2Go Expands Its Reach with a New Location in Florida

The Sanford facility is conveniently situated near I-4 and State Road 417, occupying a 6,748 square-foot building on a 1-acre site. Its strategic location ensures easy access and efficient service for regional customers.

Full-Service Operations

In line with Vac2Go's reputation for comprehensive solutions, the Sanford, Florida location offers a full spectrum of services including:

Unit Rentals : A wide range of vacuum trucks available for short-term or long-term rental.

: A wide range of vacuum trucks available for short-term or long-term rental. Service and Repair : Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and staffed by experienced technicians to manage all service and repair needs.

: Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and staffed by experienced technicians to manage all service and repair needs. Used-Inventory Sale : An array of quality, used vacuum trucks available for purchase.

: An array of quality, used vacuum trucks available for purchase. Parts and Accessories: A complete inventory of parts and accessories to complement rental or owned units.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest branch in the beautiful and vibrant city of Sanford, Florida," said Vice President of Sales, Dustin Culverhouse. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality vacuum truck rentals. We are excited to bring our products and expertise to the Orlando area and look forward to being a part of this thriving and diverse community."

Visit Our Website

For more information about Vac2Go's services, rental options, and the new Florida location, please visit our website at www.vac2go.com .

About Vac2Go

Vac2Go is a leading vacuum truck rental company operating a network of eight strategically located rental and service locations throughout the United States. Vac2Go offers customers one of the broadest and diverse fleets of modern, high-quality vacuum equipment in the industry. In addition, all locations offer repair & maintenance services, used equipment sales, and after-market parts and accessories. Vac2Go currently operates in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

SOURCE Vac2Go

