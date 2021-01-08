Vacant Home Initiative to Acquire Properties and Feed Families In Need

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new initiative has been launched to convert vacant homes into valuable and vibrant homes throughout the lower New York region. The new Vacant Important Properties (VIP) Initiative became effective January 1, 2021 and is funded by RebuildNY.com. Through VIP, owners of vacant homes are offered financial and other incentives to sell, in addition to the purchase price. For properties in distress, such as foreclosures, short sales, reverse mortgages or estate sales, the initiative offers pro-bono services and assistance grants to make it easy for owners to close, get paid and receive their VIP financial incentive payment.

Long Island Cares

The initiative helps owners of vacant homes, local governments and municipalities, community leaders and concerned neighbors eliminate the risks posed by homes that have been abandoned. Properties are purchased and renovated, revitalizing communities and restoring value.

In conjunction with the program, the organization has teamed up with Long Island Cares to help feed families in need. For every vacant property purchased through the VIP program, RebuildNY.com will donate funding to Long Island Cares, which will supply 2,000 meals for Long Islanders in need.* The organization has established a goal of distributing 100,000 meals during 2021.

For more information on the program call 1800-823-3111 or visit www.rebuildnewyork.com

*RebuildNY.com will donate $1,800 for every vacant property purchased through the VIP program.

