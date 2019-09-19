Vacation Brands and Inhabit IQ to Combine to Accelerate the Future of Vacation Rental Technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Brands is pleased to announce they have joined forces with Inhabit IQ, combining Vacation Brand's world class vacation rental technology with Inhabit IQ's management and operations expertise. The Vacation Brands/Inhabit IQ partnership brings together deep skills in property management and vacation rental industry technology, product ideation, technology advancements and management services to deliver the most robust vacation management technology in the market today.

"We are excited to have Vacation Brands within the Inhabit IQ family," states John Vingia, Inhabit IQ Chief Operating Officer. "The many years of industry experience this team adds enhances our ability to provide continued innovation and excellent service. We respect the long-term partnerships our companies have established with their clients and look forward to ensuring that same relationship continues while further providing enhanced technology and additional resources."

"This partnership is a huge step forward in our goal of allowing us to focus on continued innovation and best-in-class support," says Carlos Corzo, CEO, Streamline Property Management Software. "With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of vacation rental and property management industries, we recognize the need to accelerate the development of our solutions and provide our customers with a more powerful set of software tools and capabilities."

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Our brands' strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. We believe that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across our ecosystem.

