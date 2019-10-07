Vacation Exchange Leader RCI Delivers New Mobile App For Enhanced Customer Experience

The app's refreshed design offers intuitive navigation and an enhanced user interface that supports many new features including responsive search results, a new calendar layout with optimized search functionality and a personalized dashboard based on membership type.

The engaging new Home Screen and Dashboard displays content based membership type, whether the member participates in RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, or the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system. A member's upcoming confirmed vacations and trading eligibility are showcased prominently on the home page each time they open the app.

RCI's new app also offers upgraded functionality based on member feedback, such as secure access through biometrics (Touch ID), a persistent log-in throughout the booking journey and push notifications. Users are also able to contact RCI customer service directly from the app, as well as provide real-time feedback.

"At RCI, our focus is on making sure that our members can easily and intuitively exchange their timeshare to explore the world at our 4,300 affiliated resorts. Our completely redesigned mobile app offers our members an enhanced user experience and puts the focus on their vacations," said Fiona Downing, senior vice president, Global Strategic Growth & Development for RCI Exchanges.

The new RCI app was developed in-house using the latest technologies and coding practices, allowing for continuous integration and support, along with future enhancements.

The new app is available to download now for US-based RCI members through Google Play and the App Store.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, housing a unique portfolio of brands. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI offers its approximately 3.8 million members access to more than 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI's portfolio of brands also includes Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, DAE, a direct-to-member exchange company, and @Work International, a leading provider of property management systems. RCI is part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND). For additional information, visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

SOURCE RCI