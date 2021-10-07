Vacation Home Market Booms in Belize

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the many shifts resulting from the global pandemic is the growing interest in the second home real estate market. Belize in particular has increased in popularity amongst North American buyers, drawn to the country for its safety, low property taxes, strong airlift and wealth of recreational opportunities to maintain a more active lifestyle.

Six Senses Residences Belize

John D. Turley, CEO and Co-Owner of RE/MAX Caribbean & Central America, the largest real estate company in Belize with 75 agents in nine offices, has witnessed the boom first-hand. The company's 2020 total sales volume increased by 168 percent in the first eight months of 2021 alone. Current year-end projections are expected to surpass a staggering 300 percent year over year.

"Belize is like Costa Rica, the Bahamas or the Cayman Islands thirty years ago, untouched and unspoiled in its natural beauty but with better accessibility and a more modern infrastructure to suit the lifestyle needs of today's digital nomads," stated Turley. "Unlike thirty years ago, vacation home buyers are now able to work from any location so long as they are able to maintain their connection to their businesses back home. As a result of the border closings and stringent entry requirements seen in other regions during the pandemic, easy-to-reach, highly accessible destinations such as Belize have gained favor, allowing our clients to feel 'worlds away' while still being close to their professional and personal connections back home."

In addition, today's savvy buyers are seeking a greater return on their investment, without the hassle of undertaking their own property management. Resort-branded real estate has emerged as a solution for investors seeking the convenience of a professionally managed property with the revenue potential of a luxury resort rental pool.

"Since the pandemic, younger buyers have emerged. While in the past Belize was always favored among retirees and expats, most of our current clients are in their 40s to 50s and continue to have strong ties to their home country," continued Turley, "These younger families are looking for investments that are a safe haven away from large crowds and the fast-paced lifestyle of the U.S., while still providing the peace of mind that comes from a professionally managed on-site property team. Further, with a respected luxury resort brand at the helm, buyers can be assured that they could see a strong return on their investment."

Belize's newest and most exciting resort-branded real estate opportunity is the recently announced Six Senses Belize. A true retreat with its prime location on highly sought-after Ambergris Caye, the Residences at Six Senses is slated to open by mid-2025. Sustainably designed with seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces, the 33 residences will range from intimate, one-bedroom units to spacious five-bedroom sanctuaries.

Some residences will be located on the resort's private island, designed in an exotic, Maldives-inspired style above expansive overwater decks. Other residences will be located on Secret Beach, the main activities hub. This 15-acre paradise will boast 700 feet of private beachfront, conveniently located just up the coast from lively San Pedro. "Interest in our residential product to date has been very strong," said Turley.

For more information on available real estate opportunities, please visit www.secretbeachbelize.com or for inquires, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE Six Senses Belize