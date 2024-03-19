Vacation Innovations Named Best Overall Company, Wins Three Awards at the 2024 GNEX Conference

Orlando-Based Vacation Innovations Wins Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional in the 2024 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services, today announced it was awarded the 2024 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Overall Company for companies with fewer than 250 employees, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional at the 2024 Global Networking Expo. The Company has won multiple GNEX Vacation Industry Awards (formerly Perspective Magazine Awards) each year since the awards' inception in 2011.

VI has won the Best Overall Company award in three of the past four years, which serves as a reflection of the Company's dedication to its clients and their customers. The Company has served as a trusted partner within the travel industry for decades, offering best-in class travel services and industry-leading expertise in vacation ownership solutions for consumers and developers, while also serving as an employer of choice. Vacation Innovations was named one of Orlando Sentinel's Top Workplaces in 2022 and 2023.

The Company also won Best Membership Program for My Travel Rewards Club (MTRC), an elite, concierge-style membership program. MTRC redefines luxury travel for discerning clients, including high-end travelers and timeshare owners, offering unparalleled access to luxury resort vacations globally at exclusive, members-only prices. In addition, Abigail Whitaker, VI's Chief Marketing Officer, was again recognized as the Best Marketing Professional for her excellence in leading the Company's marketing efforts, an award she previously won in 2021.

"We're honored to again be recognized by the GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for our teams' efforts," said Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations. "We pride ourselves in delivering exceptional products and services for our industry partners and are actively working to expand our offerings to further meet the needs of our clients. I'm incredibly proud of our teams and look forward to another year of continued innovation."

The Company has continued its significant presence at all GNEX conferences, attending and sponsoring events in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The GNEX Conference series serves as an important opportunity to connect with global partners and explore new relationships within the vacation ownership industry.

Vacation Innovations continues to provide innovative solutions for resort developers and their clients, leveraging its brands, programs, and technology to increase sales and improve the guest experience. The Company also maintains a strong presence within the industry with executive-level representation at key events led by the American Resort Development Association, the Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), the Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos (ACOTUR), the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), and more.

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been previously recognized with the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team and the 2023 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Technology, Best Industry Leader, and Best Marketing Professional.

