Vacation Innovations Returns as Signature Sponsor of the 2023 ARDA Spring Conference

Vacation Innovations continues its support of the vacation ownership industry, represented by President Bryan Rand as a speaker in this year's Micro Sessions

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, today announced its Signature Sponsorship of the 2023 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference, to be held in Orlando, Fla., from April 16-19, 2023. The Company's high-level sponsorship will facilitate live streaming of the conference's General Sessions for the second consecutive year, providing remote attendees access to this valuable content, as well as future playback.

Vacation Innovations has been serving the vacation ownership and travel industries since 1999 and is proud to continue its support of ARDA. Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations and ARDA Trustee Member, will speak at this year's conference on the role of private equity in travel as part of ARDA's new Micro Sessions, and the Company will have a full team in attendance throughout the conference focused on building relationships, exploring opportunities, and highlighting recent enhancements.

"ARDA continues to be an incredible partner for our organization, and I appreciate the opportunity to speak at this year's conference," said Rand. "We see a number of areas where we can provide innovative solutions for complex challenges within the industry, especially as it relates to resale, rental, and tour generation, and look forward to making new connections and having substantive conversations about the future of timeshare."

Vacation Innovations has focused increasingly on maximizing the value and impact of its brands, products, and technology, working closely with resort partners to tailor products across its portfolio to comprehensively serve the rapidly changing needs of the timeshare industry.

"Our organization has evolved significantly over the past three decades, but we've placed constant emphasis on providing industry-leading technology and talent," said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "This commitment has been reflected through our quality products and services, and we will continue to provide innovative solutions that serve the needs of our clients in the vacation ownership and larger travel industries."

The winners of the 2023 ARDA Awards will be announced on the final day of the conference. The ARDA Awards Program is committed to recognizing the best nominees submitted from across our industry, and Vacation Innovations has been recognized this year with four finalists. The Company's finalists include Jaimie Mims for HR Professional, Timeshare Closing Services for Business Administration or Operations Team, VI's Customer Care Team for Owner/Customer Care Team, and VI's Marketing/Communications Team for Communications Team.

In addition to its involvement with ARDA, the Company maintains significant involvement throughout the industry and holds membership, either directly or through its family of brands, in the Asociación Mexicana de Desarrolladores Turísticos (AMDETUR), Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), and Canadian Resort & Travel Association (CRTA).

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been recognized with the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team and the 2023 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Technology, Best Industry Leader, and Best Marketing Professional.

