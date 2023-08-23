Vacation Innovations Returns as Sponsor of the 2023 GNEX-CRTA Conference

Vacation Innovations continues its support of the Canadian Resort and Travel Association, represented by CPO Sergio Santos as Expo LIVE! speaker

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, today announced its sponsorship of the 2023 GNEX-CRTA Conference. The senior-level vacation industry event will be held at the historic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City, Canada, from August 29-31, 2023.

Vacation Innovations has been serving the vacation ownership and travel industries since 1999 and is proud to support the Canadian Resort and Travel Association's (CRTA) second annual conference. Organized by CRTA and the Global Networking Experience (GNEX), the conference is a premier networking event that attracts industry leaders from Canada, the USA, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. Sergio Santos, Chief Product Officer of Vacation Innovations, will speak as part of the event's Expo LIVE! segment.

"We're thrilled to continue our support of CRTA and are excited for a productive week of meaningful conversations alongside global industry leaders," said Santos. "Our primary focus remains crafting customized solutions for our valued industry partners, and I'm looking forward to showcasing how our innovative strategies and adaptable product offerings can significantly elevate customer loyalty for our resort partners."

Vacation Innovations is focused on driving value for its industry partners through a diverse suite of brands, products, services, and technology, working closely with its clients to tailor custom loyalty products that seamlessly integrate with existing products and sales processes.

"We value the important role CRTA plays in the industry and our team is looking forward to deepening our connections at this year's conference," said Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations. "Our organization is built around providing innovative solutions for complex challenges within the industry, and the feedback we receive at these events is critical to ensuring we better understand the evolving needs of the industry."

Vacation Innovations is represented on the CRTA Board of Directors by Alex Glover, Director of Communications. In addition to its involvement with CRTA, the Company maintains significant involvement throughout the industry and holds membership, either directly or through its family of brands, in the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), Asociación Mexicana de Desarrolladores Turísticos (AMDETUR), and Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.).

For more information on the event and to book tickets, visit https://gnexcanada.com/register.

About Vacation Innovations
Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been recognized with the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team and the 2023 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Technology, Best Industry Leader, and Best Marketing Professional.

