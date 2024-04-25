Vacation Innovations Wins 2024 ARDA Awards for Best New Product, Prestigious ACE Emerging Leader Award

VI continues its leadership in the industry, earning recognition for its team members and groundbreaking Maintenance Fee Protection program

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, was recently honored with two awards in the 2024 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards Program.

The Vacation Innovations team accepts the 2024 ARDA Awards for Best New Product and the prestigious ACE Emerging Leader Award. 2024 ARDA Awards for Best New Product and the ACE Emerging Leader Award.

The Company received the New Products: Industry Partner award for its Maintenance Fee Protection program, a first-of-its-kind product that reimburses the cost of annual maintenance fees for timeshare owners when they are unable to use their interval or points. This product serves the interests of both the consumer and the industry, providing relief for owners who can't make use of their ownership while contributing to the financial health of timeshare owners' associations. The Company also earned the prestigious ARDA ACE Emerging Leader Award, recognizing Alex Glover, Director of Communications, as a professional on the rise within the resort industry.

"We believe in the strength of this industry and are proud to have paid more than $150 million in maintenance fees directly to developers over the past decade," said Bryan Rand, president of Vacation Innovations. "Our Maintenance Fee Protection product is a natural evolution, and we have already reimbursed more than $2 million to owners—a number we expect to increase significantly as this program gains momentum among our individual clients and developer partners."

The ARDA Awards Program recognizes the top performers, products, and companies in vacation ownership across multiple categories and is one of the highest levels of recognition within the industry.

"We are incredibly proud of our products and our people for earning the recognition they deserve," said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "We're proud to serve as a trusted partner within the industry, and Maintenance Fee Protection is just one of our many products, services, and experiences that solve a complex industry need while contributing to our partners' bottom line and the overall health of the timeshare industry."

Vacation Innovations continues to produce innovative solutions for timeshare developers around the globe and is focused on expanding its tour generation and developer tools, leveraging its brands, programs, and technology to increase sales and improve the guest experience.

The Company maintains a strong presence within the industry with executive-level representation at key events led by the Global Networking Experience (GNEX), the Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), the Asociación Mexicano de Desarrolladores Turísticos (AMDETUR), the Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos (ACOTUR), the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), and more.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been previously recognized with the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team and the 2024 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

