Vacation Myrtle Beach And The Caravelle Resort Unveil Amazing Renovations

The Caravelle's massive renovation project showcases hundreds of revamped guest rooms to include brand-new contemporary furniture, bedding, kitchens, and guest room bathrooms. This includes the highly-popular and unique Oceanfront Jacuzzi Suites, which each feature a luxurious Jacuzzi tub, two bathrooms, full kitchen, oceanfront balcony and king bed - all of which are newly renovated.

The top-rated Santa Maria Restaurant also features new renovations, welcoming guests for breakfast, lunch and in-season dinner prepared by an award-winning chef and his team.

"We believe all of our guests will be absolutely delighted with these renovations," says Matt Klugman, director of sales and marketing for Vacation Myrtle Beach. "The Caravelle Resort has always been a favorite of families and couples among the oceanfront hotels here along the Grand Strand. The new room upgrades and enhancements will make family vacations and couple getaways an experience that they'll happily remember for some time to come."

For families and couples in need of a uniquely memorable vacation, The Caravelle Resort offers an impressive oceanfront location on the famous Golden Mile in Myrtle Beach. Families and couples will now enjoy spacious and well-appointed main building guest rooms, as well as an impressive range of extraordinary resort features, including plenty of water amenities for all ages.

For more information or to book your summer vacation, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com or call 855-285-4416.

About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts

VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodations units, ranging from studios and efficiencies to one-bedroom suites and two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom condos. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a wide range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best amenities including pools, water parks, lazy rivers, restaurants, pool bars, bowling center, tennis center, racquetball courts, miniature golf course and even South Carolina's first swim-up pool bar. Ask about our special rates for accommodations and meeting space for retreats, meetings, and conferences.

