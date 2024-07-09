Vacation Ownership developer Capital Vacations sues Timeshare Defense Attorneys, alleging deceptive business practices and tortious interference

Capital Vacations vows to protect its Members from any law firm or company soliciting false promises of timeshare cancellations.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Resorts Group, LLC d/b/a Capital Vacations®, a leading provider in the vacation ownership industry, is taking action to protect its Members and Owners. According to the federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for South Carolina, Timeshare Defense Attorneys (TDA) operates a timeshare "exit" or "cancellation" law firm selling purported legal-based remedies, while in reality charging unsuspecting timeshare Owners thousands of dollars in upfront fees for no legitimate service.

The news comes on the heels of the FBI's most recent warning, issued last month, regarding a rise in scams linked to Mexican drug cartels targeting timeshare Owners, which have brought about upwards of 6,000 victims with more than $300 million in losses.

The news comes on the heels of the FBI's most recent warning regarding a rise in scams targeting timeshare Owners. Post this

The lawsuit goes on to state that once customers hire TDA, the law firm sends a single, boilerplate letter to Capital Vacations, demanding cancellation of the timeshare contract. However, these letters do not and cannot bring about cancellation. Instead, the letters are intended to mislead customers to believe that TDA is "negotiating" with Capital Vacations and will be effectuating a cancellation. Meanwhile, TDA instructs customers to stop making payments on their timeshare, knowing that Capital Vacations has not agreed to any cancellation, that the non-payment will result in damage to the customer's credit, and that the customer will eventually face a loan default — all while TDA lines its pockets with the exorbitant fees it charged for the charade of legal services.

Capital Vacations' lawsuit also states that TDA uses a slew of other deceptive and unfair trade practices, all of which harm customers and Capital Vacations, to enrich themselves.

ABOUT CAPITAL VACATIONS®

Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the Owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Learn more at CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

SOURCE Capital Vacations