Vacation Plastic-Free with LaVie by Natural Sustenance™

AKRON, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solable, S.A.S., Headquartered in Lambesc, France, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natural Sustenance™, Inc. as its exclusive North American distributor for Solable's "LaVie" point-of-use water purifiers.

This Patented UV-A Water Purification Technology Offers Positive Environmental Impact. A key feature of LaVie is its portability. The filter free purifier can be used at home or on-the-go.

Enjoy smooth, clean water with zero waste in as little as 15 minutes! The purifier unit pays for itself in just a few months! Drink confidently and with pleasure! Sustainability without Sacrifice(TM) Eliminate single use plastic waste in Luxury

How it works

In as little as 15 minutes the LaVie purifier, with reusable borosilicate glass bottle, provides an effective single use plastic alternative.

The patented process relies on the photolysis of chlorine by UV-A light, which leads to a complex and totally natural oxidation reaction resulting in water purification.

With this process, chlorine and its by-products disappear, organic pollutants such as pesticides and traces of pharmaceuticals are removed. Trace elements, such as calcium, are preserved. The end result is clean, smooth, odorless water.

"The Natural Sustenance team is excited to introduce this technology to North America as a sustainable replacement to unsavory tap water," says Catlin Nalley, Director of Marketing at Natural Sustenance. "This innovative product helps consumers eliminate single-use plastic water bottles—a significant environmental concern—while enhancing their water drinking experience."

"Solable is very excited about this North America market opening and will work with Natural Sustenance to make the launch of LaVie impactful. We are confident that together, we will increase drinkable tap water consumption," says Pascal Nuti, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Solable SAS. Sales in EU have avoided the use of about 8,000,000 plastic bottles, so the impact LaVie can make on plastic pollution in the USA and Canada is huge.

Think twice before lugging cases of bottled water to your vacation destination. Instead, bring the LaVie purifier to insure healthy, on-demand water wherever your summer takes you.

About Solable™

Solable, S.A.S, is an innovative French company that invented and patented the LaVie technology. Since its launch, LaVie received the Las Vegas CES 2018 innovation award for its eco-sustainable water treatment process and is in more than 20,000 households in Europe.

About Natural Sustenance™

Natural Sustenance, Inc., is an Ohio-based company that represents manufacturers of disruptive technologies that change the way consumers behave or view the planet's existence. Their team is on a mission to provide environmentally friendly products that offer consideration to longer term impacts. They call it, Sustainability without Sacrifice.

