Vacation Rental Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Growing Tourism Industry & the Increasing Popularity of Short-term Rental Properties to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Vacation Rental Market Analysis Report by management (managed by owners and professionally managed) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/vacation-rental-market-industry-analysis

Vacation Rental Market - Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving growth in the vacation rental market is the growing tourism industry and the increasing popularity of short-term rental properties. The expansion of the tourism industry significantly contributes to a country's GDP. Multiple governments have implemented strategies that favor the growth of the global tourism industry. The global increase in the number of tourists leads to high demand for vacation rental properties. Baby boomers have been contributing significantly to the growth of the travel and tourism industry. Thus, the growth of the tourism industry and an increase in the number of domestic and international travelers have positively impacted the demand for vacation rental properties.

Also, instant booking is a major trend supporting the vacation rental market share growth. The trend of instant bookings positively impacts the growth of the global vacation rental market as such booking processes are associated with minimal or zero wait time. Online vacation rental sites also facilitate real-time bookings. This value-addition will improve the convenience of booking vacation rentals, leading to increased customer satisfaction. Many existing market vendors have invested in autoresponder technology, which saves time and money. This technology enables automated responses to inquiry emails and repetitive inquiries, which is expected to create a unique user experience.

To know more about drivers & trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of key Vacation Rental Players:

The vacation rental market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative advertising approached primarily through various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to compete in the market.

9flats.com Pte Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Holding AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

TripAdvisor Inc.

Wyndham Destinations Inc

Vacation Rental Market - Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Management Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Managed by owners- size and forecast 2019-2024

Professionally managed - size and forecast 2019-2024

To gain further insights on the market contribution of all segments - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The bike-sharing market in Nordic Countries is expected to increase by USD 94.85 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.44%. Download a free sample now!

is expected to increase by USD 94.85 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.44%. The children's day care services market share is expected to increase by USD 176.29 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23%. Download a free sample now!

Vacation Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 62.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the report

2.1 Preface

Exhibit 11: Years in consideration

2.2 Preface

Exhibit 12: Vendor: Key offerings

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 13: Currency conversion rates for US$

3. Market Landscape

Exhibit 14: Global Specialized Consumer Services Market

Exhibit 15: Segments of global Specialized Consumer Services Market

Exhibit 16: Market characteristics

Exhibit 17: Market characteristics analysis

Exhibit 18: Market segments

4. Market Sizizng

Exhibit 19: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 20: Market size 2019

Exhibit 21: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 22: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5. Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2019

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis 2024

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Market condition - Five forces 2019

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer Landscape

Exhibit 32: Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Comparison_5

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

Exhibit 47: Country_Legend_16

Exhibit 48: Market Opportunity

8 Market segmentation by management

Exhibit 49: Management - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 50: Comparison by management

Exhibit 51: Comparison_7

Exhibit 52: Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 53: Managed by owners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 54: Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 55: Professionally managed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by management

9. Decision Framework

Exhibit 57: Decision framework

10. Drivers and challenges

Exhibit 58: International tourist arrivals 2011-2016 (millions)

Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges

11. Market Trends

12. Vendor landscape

Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape

Exhibit 61: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 62: Vendor landscape analysis

13. Vendor analysis

Exhibit 63: Vendors covered

Exhibit 64: Vendor_analysis1

Exhibit 65: Vendor classification

Exhibit 66: Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 67: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 68: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 69: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 70: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Airbnb Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 72: Airbnb Inc. - Product segments

Exhibit 73: Airbnb Inc. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 74: Airbnb Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Booking Holdings Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 76: Booking Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Booking Holdings Inc. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 79: Booking Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 80: Booking Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Expedia Group Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 82: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Expedia Group Inc. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 84: Expedia Group Inc. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 85: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 86: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Hotelplan Holding AG - Vendor overview

Exhibit 88: Hotelplan Holding AG - Business segments

Exhibit 89: Hotelplan Holding AG - Organizational developments

Exhibit 90: Hotelplan Holding AG - Segment focus

Exhibit 92: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 93: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 95: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 96: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

Exhibit 97: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: NOVASOL AS - Vendor overview

Exhibit 99: NOVASOL AS - Business segments

Exhibit 100: NOVASOL AS - Organizational developments

Exhibit 101: NOVASOL AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 103: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 104: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 105: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106: TripAdvisor Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 107: TripAdvisor Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: TripAdvisor Inc. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 109: TripAdvisor Inc. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 110: TripAdvisor Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 111: TripAdvisor Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 113: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 115: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 116: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 117: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Key offerings

14. Appendix

Exhibit 118: Research framework

Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 120: Information sources

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio