Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026 | Growing Tourism Industry and Increasing Popularity Of Short-term Rental Properties to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vacation Rental is expected to grow by USD 168.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The burgeoning tourism industry and the increasing popularity of short-term rental homes are two significant drivers driving the global vacation rental market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The growing tourism industry and increasing popularity of short-term rental properties, technological advances and strategic partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. However, risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays, stringent government regulations and inconsistent service quality will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The vacation Rental Market is segmented as below:
- Management
- Managed by Owners
- Professionally Managed
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The managed by owner's category will boost its holiday rental market share significantly. During the projected period, the segment in focus is expected to rise due to increased human interaction and enhanced customer propensity.
Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vacation rental market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the instant bookings facility by online vacation rental sites as one of the prime reasons driving the vacation rental market growth during the next few years.
Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- 9flats.com PTE Ltd.
- Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.
- Airbnb Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Hotelplan Management AG
- MakeMyTrip Ltd.
- NOVASOL AS
- Oravel Stays Ltd.
- TripAdvisor LLC
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.
Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vacation rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vacation rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vacation rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacation rental market vendors.
|
Vacation Rental Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.53%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 168.40 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.72
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, France, Italy, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Management
- Market segments
- Comparison by Management
- Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Management
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 9flats.com PTE Ltd.
- Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.
- Airbnb Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Hotelplan Management AG
- MakeMyTrip Ltd.
- NOVASOL AS
- Oravel Stays Ltd.
- TripAdvisor LLC
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
